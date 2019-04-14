Tizlee gave the advice in his sermon to mark the 2019 Palm Sunday at the Church of Assumption Parish, Chongo’Pyeng, Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Palm Sunday is the last Sunday before Easter, which signifies the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem.

Tizlee who is on a visit at the Parish said Jesus humbled and offered himself freely to save mankind, but God in turn exalted and made him king.

The cleric noted that humility remains the only way to greatness, hence Christians should humble themselves at all time.

“Like a lamb Jesus was led to the slaughter house and was even jarred by many, but he never uttered a word.

“He offered himself to suffer, not for himself, but for others. He humbled and emptied himself to be a servant. This is humility per excellence.

“Though he is God, but never claimed equality with his creator and he was exalted.

ALSO READ: APC says Atiku is not a Nigerian

“So, the first lesson I want Christians to learn from the person of Jesus is to take after his humble nature and the world will be a better place for all, ‘ he admonished.

Tizlee also advised Christians to sacrifice for the sake of others and put on the apron of communal living, adding that such virtues makes the world and interesting place.