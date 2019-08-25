Onyia, who is the Priest-in-Charge of Anglican Church of Ascension, Enugu, gave the admonition on Sunday while delivery a sermon in the Church.

He said that obedience to God’s commandments or laws demand explicit and implicit action from man.

The cleric also urged Christians not to attempt to keep God’s laws by the strength of the flesh, but by the help of the Holy Spirit through prayers and spiritual exercises.

According to him, keeping of God’s commandments or laws do not only call for outward display but more importantly it demands the affections of the heart.

“Sin may never be cut off except the occasion for it is denied.

“You need to remain in the presence of God through prayers, divine praises and other spiritual exercises daily for you to build a spiritual fence around yourself.

ALSO READ: Oshiomhole explains why APC will rule Nigeria beyond 2023

“These spiritual exercise and the presence of the Holy Ghosts will not allow occasion or attraction of sin to come close in the first place,’’ he said.

Onyia noted that God’s grace and blessings come in abundant to people who obey God’s commandments and depart from sin and evil in all its ramifications.