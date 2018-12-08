Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria needs continuous prayers to end insurgency — Cleric

Omobude made the call on Friday at a prayer session during the ongoing 2018 Holy Ghost Congress at the Redemption Camp, Mowe, in Ogun.

PFN Urges Federal Government to Take Tougher Action Against Herdsmen play Nigeria needs continuous prayers to end insurgency — Cleric (ecclezzia.com)

The National President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude, has called for continuous prayers for the country to overcome the challenges of insurgency.

Omobude made the call on Friday at a prayer session during the ongoing 2018 Holy Ghost Congress at the Redemption Camp, Mowe, in Ogun.

He noted that even though the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was doing its best in tackling insurgency in the country, there was the need for government to continue to seek God’s intervention.

The cleric said it was the power of darkness that was controlling insurgency and therefore Christians, in particular, need to pray to end it.

“Even though, the government has spent so much money to end it, but it kept increasing day by day. Now, we need God’s intervention.

“Every disgruntled elements that want to make the government uncomfortable, God will destroy them,” he prayed.

The cleric also prayed for peace to reign during the 2019 elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Omobude is also the General Overseer of  New Covenant Gospel Church, Benin City.

Similarly, the General Overseer, Redeem Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, urged  Christians to be mediators and facilitators of peace wherever they may be.

