The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rajab is the seventh month in the Islamic Calendar which come before Sha’aban then the compulsory fasting month of Ramadan.

Abubakar made the call in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto on Sunday in Sokoto.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Monday Feb. 24, 2020 which is equivalent to 29th day of Jumada-Al-Thani 1441AH shall be the day to look for the new moon of Rajab 1441AH.

“Muslim faithful are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon and report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan,” he said.

The Sultan further prayed for all Muslim for Allah’s help in the discharge of their religious dutes.