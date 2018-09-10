Pulse.ng logo
Muharram 2018: All you need to know about Islamic New Year

Later today, Muslims will usher in 1440 AH, the Islamic New Year, also known as Arabic New Year or Hijri New Year.

  • Published:
Here is everything you need to know about the Islamic New Year.

Right now, the Islamic year is 1439 AH. Once the new moon is sighted at sunset, the new year (1440 AH). The arrival of the new year will also mark the beginning of the month of Muharram - the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The Islamic calendar has four holy months, Ramadan is the first followed by Muharram - the second most holy month. During this month, which means "forbidden", some Muslims decide to fast on the ninth and tenth day.

This is done in honor of The Prophet (SAW) who voluntarily fasted on Ashura (the tenth day). Abi Qatadah (RA) reports that when the Prophet (SAW) was asked about fasting on Ashurah (day); He (SAW) said, "It vitiates for (the sins of) the previous year".

Concerning fasting on  Tasu'ah (the ninth day), Imam Muslim relates on the authority of Ibn Abbas (RA) that the Prophet (SAW) said, "If I am alive till next year, I will surely observe (voluntary) fast on Tasu'ah (day)".

Islamic New Year in Nigeria

Hijri New Year should fall on  September 11th or 12th, depending on when the new moon is sighted.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Government has declared Tuesday, September 11, 2018, as a public holiday to mark the new Islamic year.

This was announced in a statement signed by the state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba on Monday in Kano.

