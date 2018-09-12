MFM: Pastor Daniel Olukoya is suing ThisDay for ₦500 billion

news

Pastor Daniel Olukoya is suing ThisDay for ₦500 billion.

According to Punch, the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry (MFM) founder and the Incorporated Trustees of Mountain of Fire & Miracles Ministries have filed a libel suit against the Nigerian national newspaper.

In the suit filed on their behalf by their lawyer, Ime Nya Asanga of Ime Asanga & Company, the church cleric and his church claimed that the newspaper published a libelous story against them that caused them severe injury.

Hence, they want the court to order the newspaper "to pull down and erase the offending story from the Internet forthwith."

They also want the court to order the defendant "to tender a written apology and a retraction published prominently on its website and for three consecutive days on the front page of ThisDay Newspaper and in at least three other nationally circulating newspapers and two international magazines, including TIME International."

Apart from demanding N500bn in damages from the newspaper, the claimants are seeking an order of perpetual injunction "restraining the defendant by itself, its agents, servants, privies or other persons howsoever called or described from further publishing and/or disseminating libelous stories and statements against the claimants."

The suit marked PHC/2257/2018 was filed before the Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt on July 30, 2018.

Pastor Olukoya sues another newspaper

ThisDay is not the only publication that is facing charges from the cleric and his church.

A little over a week ago, Pulse reported that Pastor Olukoya is suing Sahara reporters and its owner, Mr. Omoyele Sowore for ₦10 billion .

Like ThisDay, the online news agency was sued for publishing false and malicious articles against him and MFM since 2013.

This particular suit was filed before the Akwa Ibom State High Court in Uyo.