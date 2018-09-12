Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Religion >

MFM: Pastor Daniel Olukoya is suing ThisDay for ₦500 billion

MFM Pastor Daniel Olukoya is suing ThisDay for ₦500 billion

The popular cleric's church has filed a libel suit against the Nigerian national newspaper.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
MFM: Pastor Daniel Olukoya is suing ThisDay for ₦500 billion play Pastor Daniel Olukoya is suing ThisDay for ₦500 billion

Pastor Daniel Olukoya is suing ThisDay for ₦500 billion.

According to Punch, the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry (MFM) founder and the Incorporated Trustees of Mountain of Fire & Miracles Ministries have filed a libel suit against the Nigerian national newspaper.

Why Pastor  Olukoya is suing ThisDay for ₦500 billion

In the suit filed on their behalf by their lawyer, Ime Nya Asanga of Ime Asanga & Company, the church cleric and his church claimed that the newspaper published a libelous story against them that caused them severe injury.

Hence, they want the court to order  the newspaper "to pull down and erase the offending story from the Internet forthwith."

Pastor Daniel Olukoya: 5 interesting things about MFM founder play

Dr. Daniel Olukoya is the G.O of MFM

(MFM)

 

ALSO READ: 7 intriguing things about Mountain Of Fire

They also want the court to order the defendant "to tender a written apology and a retraction published prominently on its website and for three consecutive days on the front page of ThisDay Newspaper and in at least three other nationally circulating newspapers and two international magazines, including TIME International."

Apart from demanding N500bn in damages from the newspaper, the claimants are seeking an order of perpetual injunction "restraining the defendant by itself, its agents, servants, privies or other persons howsoever called or described from further publishing and/or disseminating libelous stories and statements against the claimants."

The suit marked PHC/2257/2018 was filed before the Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt on July 30, 2018.

Pastor Olukoya sues another newspaper

ThisDay is not the only publication that is facing charges from the cleric and his church.

A little over a week ago, Pulse reported that Pastor Olukoya is suing Sahara reporters and its owner, Mr. Omoyele Sowore for ₦10 billion.

MFM founder files libel suit against Sowore and his platform -Sahara Reporters play

MFM founder files libel suit against Sowore and his platform -Sahara Reporters

(lailasnews)

 

Like ThisDay, the online news agency was sued for publishing false and malicious articles against him and MFM since 2013.

This particular suit was filed before the Akwa Ibom State High Court in Uyo.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Depression 7 awesome psalms to read when you are strugglingbullet
2 Depression Severe anxiety causes American pastor to commit suicidebullet
3 Muharram 2018 Everything you need to know about Islamic New Yearbullet

Related Articles

Mountain of Fire Here is why Pastor Daniel Olukoya is suing Sahara reporters for ₦10 billion
Mountain of Fire Pastor Daniel Olukoya shares 5 things Christians need to be successful
Olukoya MFM GO releases 2017 prophesy
Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries 17 things you should know before getting married in this church
Mountain Of Fire 7 intriguing things about this popular church
Pastor Daniel Olukoya 5 interesting things you should know about MFM founder
Bishop Oyedepo,Pastor Adeboye 5 popular pastors who have PhDs
Nigeria At 57 12 most remarkable Men of God from 1960 till now

Religion

Anglicans/Catholics: What two popular churches share in common
Anglicans/Catholics Find out what these two popular denominations have in common
17-yr-old pregnant Jehovah's Witness rejects blood transfusion
In Australia 17-year-old pregnant girl rejects blood transfusions because she is a Jehovah's Witness
Spiritual Attack: 3 great things Christians need to pray about
Spiritual Attack 3 important things you need to pray about
'Stop pretending to be me online' -RCCG'sPastor Adeboye warns
Pastor Adeboye 'Stop pretending to be me on social media' - RCCG G.O warns