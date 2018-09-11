Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Religion >

Jehovah's Witness:Serena Williams says no birthdayfor daughter

Jehovah's Witness Serena Williams refuses to celebrate daughter's birthday because of her faith

Members of this particular religious group do not believe in celebrating birthdays.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jehovah's Witness:Serena Williams says no birthdayfor daughter play

As a Jehovah's Witness, Serena Williams turns down birthday party for daughter

(popculture)

As a Jehovah's Witness, Serena Williams refuses to celebrate daughter's birthday because of her faith.

When asked, "Is there a birthday party planned?" at a press conference at the US Open, the 36-year-old explained to the reporter that birthdays are against her faith.

In her words, "Olympia doesn't celebrate birthdays. We're Jehovah's Witnesses, so we don't do that."

The official website for Jehovah's Witnesses further explains that the religious group is against  birthdays "because we believe that such celebrations displease God."

"Although the Bible does not explicitly forbid celebrating birthdays, it does help us to reason on key features of these events and understand God's view of them," the website adds.

Serena's daughter Alexis Olympia, turned one on Saturday, September 1, 2018.

Serena Williams discusses her faith

The Washington Post reports that the tennis star and her siblings became Jehovah's Witnesses in the early '80s. They were raised as members of the religious group by their mother Oracene Price.

Over the years, she has opened up about her faith revealing that she has participated in the door-to-door evangelism Jehovah's Witnesses are known for. On several occasions, she has thanked "Jehovah God" for her success as a tennis player.

In 2017, she told Vogue that her husband, Alexis Ohanian, is not against her beliefs. She said, "Being a Jehovah's Witness is important to me, but I've never really practiced it and have been wanting to get into it."

"Alexis didn't grow up going to any church, but he's really receptive and even takes the lead. He puts my needs first," she added.

Jehovah's Witness started in the 1870s in the US.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Church member accuses Christ Embassy founder of...bullet
2 Spiritual Warfare 10 Bible verses to help you when Satan attacksbullet
3 Pride 3 Biblical reasons why this is the world's worst sinbullet

Religion

Pastor Adeboye of RCCG's son, Leke shares 4 pillars of success
Pastor Adeboye RCCG G.O's son, Leke shares the 4 pillars of success
In China: Chinese authorities continue to persecute churches
In China Chinese authorities continue to persecute churches, burn Bibles
Muharram 2018: All you need to know about Islamic New Year
Muharram 2018 Everything you need to know about Islamic New Year
Rev Funke Adejumo celebrates 34 years with her Godly husband
Rev Funke Adejumo Popular preacher celebrates 34 years with her Godly husband