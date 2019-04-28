Ahmed made the call in a message on Sunday at the 22nd Annual Missions Conference of Jesus Missionary Commission (JMC) held at Kwara Baptist Academy along Afon Road, Kwara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that JMC aka Jesus Missionary Commission, is an interdenominational mission committed to reaching the unreached.

The conference with the theme: “Run the Race with Perseverance”, also witnessed the inauguration of Mephiboseth Empowerment Initiative as a Non-governmental Organisation involved in training and education of selected 90 children.

Omolewa, represented by Pastor Bolaji Odejide, the Head of Mission to the First Lady, said there was urgent need to focus more on children to fully restore God’s mission to the world.

She said that the call was informed by the need to raise new generation of leaders that would not fail God.

“God’s mission is a collective responsibility. In our generation, we have discovered that many are relenting on this great assignment.

“We continue to ask God through our prayers and preachings with other creative ways to adopt in rescuing our generation.

“As we have been praying and God showed us through the revelation that changing the pattern of looking at adult but we should focus on children to accomplish the great commission.

“Impact them, raise them right (the children) from when they are young and we will dominate the world,” she said.

Ahmed said that she was optimistic that the initiative by JMC would assist immensely in the restoration of God’s mission through our generation.

Evang. Tim Oluwaponle, the General Coordinator of JMC, said that the initiative was a fulfillment of his long time desire to impact on the younger generation.

“The inauguration of this initiative is a dream come true and we will continue to do our best in this regard,” he said.

Rev. Cos Fawenu, the Special Assistant to Kwara Governor on Christian Religion, in a sermon, urged the gathering to be active partaker in spreading Jesus’s gospel and mission.

Prof. John Olorunmaye, the Chairman of the occasion described the initiative as a great opportunity to expanding qualitative education among children, especially in the rural setting.

Earlier, Prof. Mrs Oyeronke Olademo, the Dean Faculty of Art, University of Ilorin, while inaugurating the NGO members, urged them to be guided by personal sacrifice, honesty, transparency, dedication and Godliness.