The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the recitation and prayers were conducted at the first Nigeria, World Maulud Anniversary in Honour of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), organized by the sect in Birnin Kebbi.

The President of the sect, Sheikh Ahmad Ibrahim, said the aim of the anniversary was to demonstrate to human beings the virtue of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as solution to human challenges.

The president, who was represented by his Vice, Sheikh Mahi Ibrahim, said it was necessary human beings emulated the prophet’s character of love, kindness, compassion, leniency, brotherliness and tolerance to one another.

Ibrahim commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Atiku Bagudu for their consent in hosting the anniversary in Nigeria and Kebbi in particular.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Alhaji Abubakar Chika, reminded the gathering that the peace witnessed in the country was due to President Buhari ‘s commitment to ensuring peace and development of the country.

“If you could remember, three to four years back you could not hold such a mammoth gathering of thousands of people like this in peace.

“Even the security agencies would not allow you to hold such gathering for fear of the unforeseen and just to protect your lives and properties but now you are all here all the way from various countries of the West Africa,” Chika said.

Earlier, Gov. Bagudu commended the leaders of the sect for holding the gathering in the state.

“We are happy for this gathering as the first of its kind.

“This West African or world gathering of an Islamic sect of JAA in this country is a testimony that Nigeria is blessed with President Buhari who loves and supports our people irrespective of where you come from or religion you uphold,” he said.

He commend the members of the sect for praying for peace and security in the nation, ahead of February general elections.

NAN reports that the Maulid al-Nabi al-Sharif is the observance of the birthday of Islamic prophet Muhammad which is commemorated in Rabi’ al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.