Heaven/Hell: Where do Christians go after committing suicide?

The question about where Christians go after committing suicide has been raised after Inland Hills Church Senior Pastor Andrew Stoecklein passed away after trying to take his own life .

Contrary to the popular belief that people who commit suicide can not make Heaven, Kayla Stoecklein, the late pastor's widow, believes that her husband is with God not in hell.

Admitting that she used to agree with this "common misbelief about suicide," the 29-year-old says now she knows the truth. She shared her thoughts on her family's God's Got This blog on September 18, 2018.

In her words, "This is a common misbelief about suicide and it breaks my heart. I'll be the first to admit prior to Andrew's death I may have actually believed it to be true.

"I remember leaning over to my mother in law, Carol, in the hospital room as my husband lay there dying, whispering through my tears, 'Will he go to heaven?' She quickly reassured me, as I am confident now: whether you are accepted into heaven or not has nothing to do with how you die. The only way we are accepted into heaven is through a personal relationship with Jesus."

Further explaining her stance, Kayla noted that her husband had a sickness which affected his decisions, adding that he should not have to go to hell for this.

She said, "I believe with 100% of my soul that Andrew is in heaven. Andrew had a real, raw, authentic, and infectious relationship with Jesus. Thousands of people will be in heaven because of him.

"Andrew got sick, he was given a diagnosis, much like any other deadly diagnosis. His illness grew worse over time. This illness caused him to lose his ability to make wise decisions, to think clearly, and to properly articulate his feelings. If Andrew were sitting here today, healthy and strong, I am confident he would want a redo. He did not want to die. I can rest assured that he is no longer in pain, he is completely healed in heaven; a place more beautiful and wonderful than any human mind could ever comprehend."

Kayla's views have been supported by Kay Warren, best-selling author, and wife of the popular pastor, Rick Warren of the Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California, Christian Today reports.

Like the 29-year-old, the Warrens son lost their son, Matthew, after a long and private struggle with mental illness. He shot himself at the age of 27 in April 2013.

According to Warren, this helped her see that committing suicide doesn't mean a Christian has to go to Hell.

"God's promised us that Matthew's salvation was safe and secure. Matthew gave his life to Jesus when he was a little boy. And so, I'm absolutely 100 percent confident based on the work of Jesus that Matthew is in Heaven," she told The Christian Post.

Their views have been supported by Albert Y. Hsu, senior editor for IVP Books at InterVarsity Press, who lost his father to suicide.

Hsu, who has a Ph.D. in educational studies from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in Deerfield, Illinois, believes that this popular idea that Christians who commit suicide are condemned to hell is definitely a "misconception."

He shared his thoughts in his book titled; 'Grieving a Suicide: A Loved One's Search for Comfort.'