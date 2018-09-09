Happiness: 7 Bible verses on how to live a joyful life

news

Want to know how to live a joyful life? Then, you need to study these seven verses. They are:

Trust God

"Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the Lord; trust in him, and he will act." - Psalm 37:4–5

Be honest

"Live uprightly all the days of your life, and do not walk in the ways of wrongdoing; for those who act in accordance with truth will prosper in all their activities." - Tobit 4:5–7

Share peaceful words

"Deceit is in the mind of those who plan evil, but those who counsel peace have joy." - Proverbs 12:20

Choose joy

"Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you." - 1 Thessalonians 5:16–18

Be righteous

"The father of the righteous will greatly rejoice; he who begets a wise son will be glad in him." - Proverbs 23:24

Follow God's ways

"I command you, serve God faithfully and do what is pleasing in his sight. Your children are also to be commanded to do what is right and to give alms, and to be mindful of God and to bless his name at all times with sincerity and with all their strength." - Tobit 14:9

Choose happiness no matter what

"In the day of prosperity be joyful, and in the day of adversity consider: God has made the one as well as the other, so that mortals may not find out anything that will come after them." - Ecclesiastes 7:14.