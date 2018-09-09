Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Religion >

Happiness: 7 Bible verses on how to live a joyful life

Happiness 7 Bible verses on how to live a joyful life

Take advantage of the following biblical guidelines on happiness.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Happiness: 7 Bible verses on how to live a joyful life play

7 Bible verses on how to live a joyful life

(atlantablackstar)

Want to know how to live a joyful life? Then, you need to study these seven verses. They are:

Trust God

"Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the Lord; trust in him, and he will act." - Psalm 37:4–5

Be honest

"Live uprightly all the days of your life, and do not walk in the ways of wrongdoing; for those who act in accordance with truth will prosper in all their activities." - Tobit 4:5–7

Share peaceful words

"Deceit is in the mind of those who plan evil, but those who counsel peace have joy." - Proverbs 12:20

Choose joy

"Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you." - 1 Thessalonians 5:16–18

Be righteous

"The father of the righteous will greatly rejoice; he who begets a wise son will be glad in him." - Proverbs 23:24

Follow God's ways

"I command you, serve God faithfully and do what is pleasing in his sight. Your children are also to be commanded to do what is right and to give alms, and to be mindful of God and to bless his name at all times with sincerity and with all their strength." - Tobit 14:9

Choose happiness no matter what

"In the day of prosperity be joyful, and in the day of adversity consider: God has made the one as well as the other, so that mortals may not find out anything that will come after them." - Ecclesiastes 7:14.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Spiritual Warfare 10 Bible verses to help you when Satan attacksbullet
2 Depression Severe anxiety causes American pastor to commit suicidebullet
3 Pastor Adeboye How to silence your mockers, according to RCCG G.Obullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 5 times Jesus showed human emotions in the Bible
Hope 9 awesome Bible verses to hold on to this week
What To Read 17 great Bible verses to read when you really need divine strength
What To Read 15 bible verses to remind you of how good God really is
What To Read 7 great Bible verses to study when you are confused
Pulse List 7 important things to know about the Bible
Hard Times 7 encouraging psalms to hold on to whenever you are struggling
Patience 10 Bible verses to study when you are dealing with impatience

Religion

Depression: 7 awesome psalms to read when you are struggling
Depression 7 awesome psalms to read when you are struggling
Adeboye, Oyedepo: 3 pastors who believe tithe is key to Heaven
Pastor Adeboye, Adefarasin 3 popular pastors who believe tithing is the key to Heaven
Church member says Pastor Chris Oyakhilome does fake miracles
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Church member accuses Christ Embassy founder of performing fake miracles
Pastor Adefarasin says not tithing will lower reward in heaven
House on the Rock Pastor Adefarasin says not paying your tithe will reduce your reward in heaven