Grief: How to console a loved one with Bible verses

Below are some comforting scriptures to turn to in moments of grief.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Losing a loved one is extremely difficult, not just for the bereaved person but also for the family and friends who usually don't know what to do or say. But it does not have to be this way. Here is how to console a loved one with Bible verses:

1 Peter 5:7 - 

"Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you." Matthew 10:29 adds, "Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground outside your Father's care."

It is normal to feel overwhelmed, angry, tired, heartbroken even numb while mourning a loved one. You can help the bereaved person feel better by reminding that God cares, that He is willing and able to take on our feelings.

ALSO READ: 7 amazing Bible verses to hold on to when you feel unloved

Revelation 21:4 - 

"He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away." While grieving, it is important to remember that things won't always be this way. For now, God is here to help with the pain but one day, there will be no need for tears or grief. Help the bereaved hold to this promise.

Psalm 46:10 - 

"He says, 'Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.'"

He or she might not want to hear it but it is important to remind the bereaved of God's presence, love and faithfulness even when it does not feel like it.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse.

