For Christians: 3 things to do before making decisions

Here are three important things all Christians should always do before making decisions.

They are:

Pray

The first thing you need to do is take the situation to God. We know we can do this because of Psalm 55:22 which says to "Cast your burden on the Lord" who "shall sustain you." Prayer invites God into our situation leaving us open to God's divine intervention. So, "approach the throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need" ( Hebrews 4:16).

Read the Bible

You might be wondering why you should study the scriptures before making a decision. Psalm 119:105 explains why: "Your word is a lamp for my feet and a light on my path." We turn to the Word of God because it contains God's way and will for every area of our lives.

Ask yourself an important question

'What would Jesus do?' Ask yourself this important question whenever you need to make a decision. It does not hurt to seek the counsel of others, preferably spiritually mature people.