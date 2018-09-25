Pulse.ng logo
For Christian Singles: Hold on these 7 great Bible verses

Turn to God's Words which are capable of strengthening your faith especially when you are waiting on God for your husband.

  Published:
(informationng)

Being single, even as a Christian, can be frustrating. You watch on as your friends get married wondering when your husband will come. Thankfully, we don't have to do life by ourselves as we can rely on God to help us in all seasons including spinsterhood. Here are seven Bible verses to hold on to:

1 Corinthians 7:32–35 - 

"I would like you to be free from concern. An unmarried man is concerned about the Lord's affairs - how he can please the Lord. But a married man is concerned about the affairs of this world - how he can please his wife - and his interests are divided. An unmarried woman or virgin is concerned about the Lord's affairs: Her aim is to be devoted to the Lord in both body and spirit. But a married woman is concerned about the affairs of this world - how she can please her husband. I am saying this for your own good, not to restrict you, but that you may live in a right way in undivided devotion to the Lord."

(allchristiannews)

 

Ephesians 2:10 - 

"For we are God's handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do." Being single doesn't change the fact that you are God's perfect creature, so stop freaking out because human beings don't seem to see that.

Song of Songs 1:15 - 

"How beautiful you are my darling! Oh, how beautiful!" This comes in handy for those times when you don't feel pretty.

ALSO READ: 9 verses that prove that the Bible is an instruction manual for romance

Ecclesiastes 3: 1–8 - 

"There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot, a time to kill and a time to heal, a time to tear down and a time to build, a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance, a time to scatter stones and a time to gather them, a time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing, a time to search and a time to give up, a time to keep and a time to throw away, a time to tear and a time to mend, a time to be silent and a time to speak, a time to love and a time to hate, a time for war and a time for peace."

Galatians 6:4 - 

"…but don't compare yourselves to others…". This is God's reminder to stop comparing your life to that of the brides around you. Why? Because the comparison trap is not Godly. Rather, keep your focus on the Lord.

(crosswalk)

 

Jeremiah 31:3 - 

"I have loved you with an everlasting love, therefore I have continued by faithfulness to you." In our desire to be loved by someone, anyone, we often forget of God's remarkable love which lasts for all time. This is a reminder that God loves and cherishes you as you can see in this verses: Isaiah 43:4 says, "You are precious and honored in my sight." Isaiah 49:16 adds, "See, I have engraved you on the palms of my hands."

Hebrews 13:5 -

The concluding part of this verse says, "… because God has said, "Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you." This promise comes in handy when you feel alone, isolated from the world which is filled getting married every other Saturday. Whenever you are tempted to get sad, you can rely on this promise to remind you that someone (the creator of the Universe) is always with you.

