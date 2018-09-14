Feeling Overwhelmed?: Hold to these 7 incredible Bible verses

Life does not have to be so stressful if you can put your hope in God.
They are:
"I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world, you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world."
"Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own."
" Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, your rod and your staff, they comfort me."
"The Lord is my light and my salvation whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life - of whom shall I be afraid?"
" No one will be able to stand against you all the days of your life. As I was with Moses, so I will be with you; I will never leave you nor forsake you."
" For I am the Lord your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear; I will help you."
"Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."