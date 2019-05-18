Public Relations Officer of the Board, Muhammad Lawal, in a statement on Saturday said that all intending pilgrims from the territory would also get a flat Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) of eight hundred US dollars ($800.00) as fixed by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria ( NAHCON).

He said the release of the hajj fare was sequel to the release of its approved hajj fare for this year’s pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia by NAHCON.

He explained that the increase in the fare above that of 2018 was as a result of increase of cost of services in Saudi Arabia in addition to exchange rate of naira to a dollar.

The PRO restated the determination of the board to do all within its powers to provide a befitting services to those who would performed the 2019 hajj through it.

He disclosed that, the staff of the board underwent through trainings to enhance their productivity in handling hajj affairs considering its importance to each and every Muslim.

The spokesperson disclosed that intending Pilgrims who have made deposit are to immediately balance their payment before May 31s to enable the board meets up with the deadline set by NAHCON.

ALSO READ: Israeli firm operated anti-Atiku, pro-Buhari Facebook accounts for 2019 elections

Lawal warned intending pilgrims who are yet to submit their completed application forms and e-passports to do so before the deadline or have themselves to blame.

He also, advised residents who have the intention of performing the hajj through the board to get registered with the officials of the board across the six Area Council Secretariats of the territory via a bank draft of the hajj fare package before the end of the month.