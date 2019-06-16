Adeyinka said this on Sunday in Abuja in his Father’s Day message title: “Fathers are the glory of their children, proverbs 19:14”.

He said fathers need to build a name and an inheritance for their homes, saying that was the plan of God for them.

According to him, the devil targets the head of the home to destroy the home, because if the fathers are not there is no home.

He said that in some homes where the enemy has conquered, the fathers are in jails or on the streets.

Adeyinka said a lot of fathers have relegated their roles and responsibilities to the mothers, which is an extra burden.

He urged fathers to seek God’s help, adding that the assignment of the home was not an easy one, as they need supernatural help to carry through.

He, however prayed that God will crown all fathers with glory and honour and give them the means they need to be good fathers.

Some of the fathers appreciated God for the grace He gave them to be fathers and further prayed for God’s wisdom.

Mr Wale Ajayi said: “we are celebrating everybody that takes responsibility of people around and not only their biological children.”

He appealed to fathers to look beyond their own children to other people around that need a father’s help.

Mr Joe Igugu said any man can give birth to a child, but it only take the grace of God and commitment to be a father.

He also prayed that God would give fathers the grace to fulfil their ordained assignment.