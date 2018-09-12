Depression: God's promises to remember during mental disorder

news

Depression remains one of the most talked about issues in the world right now. Recently, celebrities like Betty Irabor to artists like Wale and Harrysong has opened about their experiences with this mental disorder .

Christians are not let out. Recently, American Pastor Andrew Stoecklein tried to take his own life after a long battle with anxiety and depression . This particular mental disorder is characterized by a feeling of sadness or numbness that can be brought on by difficulties like unemployment, low self esteem, long-term isolation or loneliness.

During those challenging moments, Pulse Religion recommends holding on to the following promises of God :

Isaiah 43:2 -

"When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze."

Isaiah 59:19 -

"…When the enemy shall come in like a flood, the Spirit of the LORD shall lift up a standard against him."

Psalm 29:10–11 -

"The Lord sits enthroned over the flood; the Lord sits enthroned as king forever. May the Lord give strength to his people! May the Lord bless his people with peace!"

Psalm 34: 18-

"The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit."

Psalm 46:2 -

"God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble."

God's words can be a real source of comfort. It definitely does not hurt to talk to friends, family or an expert too.