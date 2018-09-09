Depression: 7 awesome psalms to read when you are struggling

news

Here are seven awesome psalms to read whenever you are struggling with depression and anxiety .

They are:

Psalm 23:4

"Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me."

Psalm 27:1–3

"God, You are my light and my salvation, whom shall I fear? You are the strength of my life, of whom shall I be afraid? When the wicked come against me to eat up my flesh, my enemies and foes, they stumbled and fell. Though an army may encamp against me, my heart shall not fear!"

Psalm 32:7

"You are my hiding place; you will protect me from trouble and surround me with songs of deliverance."

Psalm 46:1

"God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble."

Psalm 55:22

"Cast your cares on the Lord and he will sustain you; he will never let the righteous fall."

Psalm 61:1–3

"Hear my cry, O God; from the ends of the earth I cry to You, when my heart is overwhelmed, lead me to the rock that is higher than I. For you are a shelter for me, a strong tower from the enemy…"

Psalm 34:1–10

"I will bless You at all times, Your praise will continually be in my mouth. I sought You, Lord, and You heard me, You delivered me from all my fears. When we look to You we are radiant. Your angels encamp all around those who fear You and You deliver us. Help me to taste and see that You are good, oh Lord. You say I will be blessed when I trust You. Those who seek You lack no good thing."