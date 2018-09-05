Pulse.ng logo
Daddy Freeze reacts to Pastor Enenche's call for big churches

The controversial personality criticises the popular cleric for daring to ask for bigger churches.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Daddy Freeze has reacted to Pastor Paul Enenche's call for more big churches.

Recently, the founder and senior pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre shared his thoughts on people who would prefer industries over more churches.

He listed two major reasons why more big churches should be built. In his words, "… There are some people who say 'Why are they still building Big Churches? Why don't they build industries?' Those are satanic voices speaking. Number One, we have to build big churches to have big accommodation for big harvest. What you present to God is what He fills."

Daddy Freeze disagrees with Pastor Enenche's call for big churches play

"And Number two, The Church is one of the largest employers of labor. My father's Ministry (Winners Chapel) has over 26,000 people on their Payroll. I'm not talking of just Pastors and Assistant Pastors. I'm talking of University Professors, lecturers, technicians, and all these people. How many State Governments in this country have 26,000 workers on their payroll that they pay every month?"

ALSO READ: 7 ways to solve Nigeria’s issues, according to Pastor Enenche

Freeze responds 

The Cool FM OAP and convenor of the Free the Nation in Christ Online church shared his reaction via Instagram. According to the well known religious critic, churches have nothing to do with Christianity.

"All these alleged men of God and how they think sef, no wonder we are hustling backward in this country. Building temples is NOT PART OF OUR AGENDA AS CHRISTIANS," he said.

He backed his point with Matthew 24, Acts 7: 48 and Acts 17:24.

Freeze continued stressing his views in another Instagram post where he said, "While the Sierra Leonians are thinking of how they will use $3million to build factories to process mangoes and export to Tesco in the UK, we are still building more churches with twice that amount. What are we building so many churches for? Are we constructing Heaven; Nigerian branch?"

 

He addressed the same issue in a Youtube video titled: 'Paul Enenche, We Don't Need Mega Churches, We Need Mega Factories.'

Watch the video above.

