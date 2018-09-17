Daddy Freeze blasts Pastor Osteen for not talking about Jesus

news

Daddy Freeze criticises Pastor Joel Osteen for not preaching about Jesus Christ.

In a recent Instagram post, the Cool FM OAP and convenor of the #free the sheeple movement advises the American pastor to stop talking about bills and focus on the gospel.

Freeze criticises Pastor Osteen

Reacting to Pastor Osteen's post about bills and traffic, Freeze said: "I have chosen this battle, I won't back down…. who is in it with me??? Jesus CLEARLY stated that he did not come to bring peace but division, he did not die so you can smile, he died so you can be SAVED, not from the pressures of this world, BUT FROM ETERNAL DAMNATION! Jesus is talking about you giving up your life to follow him and this one is talking about bills and traffic. These guys just want to enjoy on this earth forgetting that the devil is the god of this world…"

He backed his caption with three Bible verses: 2 Corinthians 4:4, Matthew 10 and Luke 12.

Between Daddy Freeze and religious leaders

The controversial personality opens up on life since he started the anti-tithe campaign via the ‘Free The Sheeple Movement’ .

Using Instagram, he revealed how criticising religious leaders has led to him being blacklisted, adding that he has been able to MC for over two years.

"Back to back truths by my egbon @yomi_kasali. I had to call him the other day while he was in the US to show my concern because, from my experience with these people who stop at nothing if you dare speak out against the lies many of them are telling, you are in for a lot. They fought me on every realm, not spiritually though, they fought me by calling their me@vera in agencies and companies and blacklisting me!" he wrote.

According to Freeze, he has gone from handling 2-5 events a month to not MCing a single event for the last 2 years.

"I lost every business client, I used to MC a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 5 events monthly and I used to charge more than a million Naira per event. I haven’t MCed in 2 years. They went as far as trying to get me sacked from work so I can be without much of a ‘crown’ and ‘frozen’. All I do now is teach the Bible from home online and in my weakness, his great strength prevails..." he concluded.