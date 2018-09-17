Daddy Freeze blasts Pastor Osteen for not talking about Jesus

In a recent Instagram post, the controversial personality encourages the American pastor to preach about Jesus.
In a recent Instagram post, the Cool FM OAP and convenor of the #free the sheeple movement advises the American pastor to stop talking about bills and focus on the gospel.
Reacting to Pastor Osteen's post about bills and traffic, Freeze said: "I have chosen this battle, I won't back down…. who is in it with me??? Jesus CLEARLY stated that he did not come to bring peace but division, he did not die so you can smile, he died so you can be SAVED, not from the pressures of this world, BUT FROM ETERNAL DAMNATION! Jesus is talking about you giving up your life to follow him and this one is talking about bills and traffic. These guys just want to enjoy on this earth forgetting that the devil is the god of this world…"
I have chosen this battle, I won#emo#4oCZ##t back down.... who is in it with me??? - Jesus CLEARLY stated that he did not come to bring peace but division, he did not die so you can smile, he died so you can be SAVED, not from the pressures of this world, BUT FROM ETERNAL DAMNATION! - Jesus is talking about you giving up your life to follow him and this one is talking about bills and traffic#emo#8J+ZhA==## - These guys just want to enjoy on this earth forgetting that the devil is the god of this world... - 2 Corinthians 4:4 New Living Translation Satan, who is the god of this world, has blinded the minds of those who don't believe. They are unable to see the glorious light of the Good News. They don't understand this message about the glory of Christ, who is the exact likeness of God. - Matthew 10 [34] #emo#4oCc##Don#emo#4oCZ##t imagine that I came to bring peace to the earth! I came not to bring peace, but a sword. [35] #emo#4oCY##I have come to set a man against his father, a daughter against her mother, and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law. [36] Your enemies will be right in your own household!#emo#4oCZ##l [37] #emo#4oCc##If you love your father or mother more than you love me, you are not worthy of being mine; or if you love your son or daughter more than me, you are not worthy of being mine. [38] If you refuse to take up your cross and follow me, you are not worthy of being mine. [39] If you cling to your life, you will lose it; but if you give up your life for me, you will find it. - Luke 12 [51] Do you think I have come to bring peace to the earth? No, I have come to divide people against each other! [52] From now on families will be split apart, three in favor of me, and two against#emo#4oCU##or two in favor and three against.
He backed his caption with three Bible verses: 2 Corinthians 4:4, Matthew 10 and Luke 12.
The controversial personality opens up on life since he started the anti-tithe campaign via the ‘Free The Sheeple Movement’.
Using Instagram, he revealed how criticising religious leaders has led to him being blacklisted, adding that he has been able to MC for over two years.
"Back to back truths by my egbon @yomi_kasali. I had to call him the other day while he was in the US to show my concern because, from my experience with these people who stop at nothing if you dare speak out against the lies many of them are telling, you are in for a lot. They fought me on every realm, not spiritually though, they fought me by calling their me@vera in agencies and companies and blacklisting me!" he wrote.
Back to back truths by my egbon @yomi_kasali. - I had to call him the other day while he was in the US to show my concern, because from my experience with these people who stop at nothing if you dare speak out against the lies many of them are telling, you are in for a lot. - They fought me on every realm, not spiritually though, they fought me by calling their members in agencies and companies and blacklisting me! - They work like a mafia, nothing spiritual, just a bunch of cutpurses. - I lost every business client, I used to MC a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 5 events monthly and I used to charge more than a million Naira per event. I haven#emo#4oCZ##t MCed in 2 years. - They went as far as trying to get me sacked from work so I can be without much of a #emo#4oCY##crown#emo#4oCZ## and #emo#4oCY##frozen#emo#4oCZ##. - All I do now is teach the Bible from home online and in my weakness his great strength prevails. - My egbon, I pray that the river of truth that is flowing from your mouth, NEVER ceases and in the weakness of whatever persecution may come, God#emo#4oCZ##s strength in you will prevail! ~FRZ - #FreeTheSheeple - 2 Corinthians 12:9 New International Version But he said to me, "My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness." Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ's power may rest on me.
According to Freeze, he has gone from handling 2-5 events a month to not MCing a single event for the last 2 years.
"I lost every business client, I used to MC a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 5 events monthly and I used to charge more than a million Naira per event. I haven’t MCed in 2 years. They went as far as trying to get me sacked from work so I can be without much of a ‘crown’ and ‘frozen’. All I do now is teach the Bible from home online and in my weakness, his great strength prevails..." he concluded.
Freeze has been on a campaign against tithing since sometime in 2016.