News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Director General (DG), John Asein stated this, in Abuja, on Sunday during the Thanksgiving ceremony commemorating the Commission’s 30th anniversary.

The NCC was inaugurated on Aug. 29, 1989, first as the Nigerian Copyright Council. It was elevated to the status of a Commission in April 1996.

Speaking with NAN, Asein said that from Jan. 2020, the Commission will launch plans to curb piracy of devotionals and Christian books.

He said, “the most pirated books in the world are the Bible and ‘Open Heavens’ a devotional by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

“It should not happen under our watch. By God’s grace, it will not happen.The gold sticker on the open heavens was put there to deter pirates but they still pirate.

“We will reach out to the church authorities and from January, Open Heavens, Daily Manna that have become where pirates are feasting will be blocked come next year.

“More than 90 percent of devotionals on the streets are pirated but it is for a time like God has raised us,” he said.

Asein also noted that the last 30 years have been defining for the Commission and the Nigerian creative industry, especially Nollywood.

He added that for the next 30 years, the Commission would be focused on ensuring that pirates do not continue to feed off the sweat of the creative industry.

ALSO READ: FG charges Sowore with treason, accuses him of insulting Buhari

Asein also donated 100 copies of ‘What is Copyright?’, a book that explains copyright laws, to the children of the RCCG City of David where the Thanksgiving was held.

Pastor of the church, Gbolade Okenla thanked Asein and the Commission for the donation, noting that it was important for children to learn the importance of Copyright.

Okenla also noted that piracy was ungodly and should not be found among children of God, and urged people to desist from it.