Catholic Priests accused of sexually abusing 3,600 children

A new report accuses Catholic Priests of sexually abusing over 3,600 children aged 13 years or younger.

World Religion News reports that a study commissioned by the German unit of the Roman Catholic Church has discovered that these children, were sexually abused by from 1946 to 2014.

The results of the Church-sponsored report which was leaked before the September 25 publication date found at least 1,670 church personnel guilty of abusing children in the last 70 years or so.

According to this new compiled from 38,000 documents from 27 German dioceses, 4.4 percent of the entire German clergymen have committed rape and other forms of sexual abuse on these victims, who were mostly boys.

Sadly, this new study found that only 38% of these alleged perpetrators were prosecuted. In the rare case that they faced legal action, they only received minor disciplinary procedures which included being moved elsewhere without any warning to these new parishes.

Bishop Stephan Ackermann, a spokesman for the German Bishops' Conference which commissioned the report, said the goal was to expose "this dark side of our Church, for the sake of those affected, but also for us ourselves to see the errors and to do everything to prevent them from being repeated."

Reacting to these findings, he said: "We know the extent of the sexual abuse that has been demonstrated by the study. We are dismayed and ashamed by it."

More on clergy sexual abuse in the Catholic church

This new report follows a recent one carried out by the grand jury in Pennsylvania. The research, published in August 2018, discovered that at least 1,000 children have been abused by 300 priests .

Meanwhile, a popular Chilean priest has been expelled by Pope Francis after previously denying the charges of clergy sexual abuse.

Huffington Post reports that Reverend Cristian Precht was defrocked after an investigation was carried out followed allegations of the sexual abuse of children.