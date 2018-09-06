Catholic:Italian priest want brides who show boobs to be fined

news

An Italian priest suggests that brides who display their boobs on their wedding day should be fined.

In a letter to his parishioners, Telegraph reports that Father Cristiano Bobbo proposed a fee of a sort for women who wear wedding gowns with deep necklines .

According to him, he is only making this suggestion because more brides are showing more and more cleavage as the year goes by.

In Father Bobbo's words, "We could establish a sort of offering to be levied in proportion to the decency of the dress of a bride, who often present themselves looking coarse and vulgar, so the least dressed pay the most."

He stressed the need for this fee by explaining that weddings are actually serious spiritual affairs, not the glamorous events that they have become.

The priest added that this is why women need to enter into marriage with conservative gowns that are in "good taste" not dresses that are 'inappropriate for the circumstances'.

Reactions

Father Bobbo's simple suggestion has been met with serious criticism from social media users.

Majority reacted by accusing him of being old school. "It feels like we're going back to the 1940s when there were loads of taboos in place," one man wrote on Twitter. "Does a low neckline really still cause a stir?"

Another made a reference to the ongoing sexual abuse scandal in the Roman Catholic church writing, "So should we fine the Church on the basis of how many victims were sexually abused by members of the clergy?"

However, one person chose to support the priest's proposal commenting, "Finally, a bit of common sense. If people want to turn up in church semi-naked, why are they getting married in church?"

Other supporters described the suggestion as "common sense."

What do you think about the Italian minister's "decency tax?"