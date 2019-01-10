Speaking at a Political Stakeholders’ Summit with Political Parties’ Candidates held in Lagos, Chairman, CAN Lagos State Chapter, Prof. Alexander Bamgbola, said the church in the country would no-longer maintain what he called “Sidon look” attitude and watch the system derail.

Bamgbola charged the politicians to be God fearing and live above board in the discharge of their duties when voted into the offices they are vying for.

In his address the Chairman PFN, Lagos State Chapter, Bishop Olushola Ore, noted that the politicians and the church must collaborate to achieve social progress comprising of security, peace, order and justice among others.

Ore urged the Christians to register and vote massively during the election, saying “We are committed to setting up strategic initiatives to encourage young men and women to engage in politics and advocacy.

“We are always ready to partner with government and different strategic institutions to ensure that all hands are on deck to achieve a peaceful election as well as holding our leaders accountable.”

He said that it would no longer be business as usual for politicians to go into office and amass wealth without listening to the yearnings of the people, saying any politician that engaged in such act would be “prayed out of office”.

Addressing the congregation, the governorship candidate of the Alliance of Democracy (AD) in Lagos State, Chief Owolabi Salis, said he was on a rescue mission in the state.

Salis pointed out that he was pained that Lagos residents did not have access to the basic needs of life, alleging that the wealth of the state was being controlled by individuals.

He said: “I have a lot package in for the people in education, power generation, and agriculture and health care sectors. I want to be able to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor in basic needs of life and that is very vital.

“The problem is that an individual is sitting on the resources of the state and he is using it to discriminate, enslave and divide them. I want to ensure that this resource is given back to the people.’’

Also, the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi, said he had the requisite skills to give Lagosians what they had been yearning for, in areas of housing, jobs, education and health among others.

He said he had a clear manifesto on housing, and that the plan was to deliver a modest figure than what the current governor of the state promised.

The Presidential Candidate of the Better Nigeria Progressive Party (BNPP), Mr David Ize-Iyamu, presented a 10-point agenda including economic prosperity, housing, youth, women and security among others.

He said if voted into power, he would prevent corruption and financial leakages, as well as ensure infrastructure development, which would have special focus on transportation and housing.