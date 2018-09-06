Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Religion >

Bishop Okonkwo urges pastors to apologise to church members

Dr. Mike Okonkwo TREM Bishop urges Nigerian pastors to apologise to their church members

In a recent interview, the popular cleric urged other preachers to apologize for failed prophecies.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bishop Okonkwo urges pastors to apologise to church members play Bishop Okonkwo wants pastors to apologise to church members

Dr. Mike Okonkwo urges Nigerian pastors to apologise to their church members.

Speaking on politics and economic development in an interview with Leadership, Daily Post reports that the popular cleric encouraged other preachers to apologize for failed prophecies.

According to Presiding Bishop of the Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) and former president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), preachers need to ask the church for forgiveness whenever they lie while prophesizing.

Bishop Mike Okonkwo condemns first fruit offering play

Bishop Mike Okonkwo condemns first fruit offering

(Nigerian Tribune)

 

In his words, "Anyone who makes a prophetic declaration let him stand by his prophetic declaration if it didn't come to pass let him come and apologize to the church that he lied.

"There is nothing wrong that you make a prophesy and out went over the bar, come to church and tell the church that you lied.

"What annoys me is that you come and begin to paint it, I didn't say it this way because I said it this way, that is nonsense. You make a prophecy, it fails, you are a human being, come to the church and say I fail."

ALSO READ: How to get your pastor’s prophecy to work for you this new year

Bishop Okonkwo warns pastors

This is not the first time the outspoken cleric has dared to call out his fellow preachers.

In March 2018, he was recorded warning Nigerian pastors to stop frightening Christians with curses for not paying their tithes.

The clip, posted on Twitter by Daddy Freeze, shows Bishop Okonkwo saying, "All those fighting them with curse, I have done that before. I was fighting people because I didn't know any better."

 

He goes on to imitate preachers saying, "If you don't pay your tithe, your pocket will be tight. We conjure all kinds of things," the bishop adds while laughing.

The video ends with him reminding Christians to give their tithes from a place of love, not fear.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Mountain of Fire Here is why Pastor Daniel Olukoya is suing Sahara...bullet
2 Mountain of Fire Pastor Daniel Olukoya shares 5 things Christians need...bullet
3 Spiritual Warfare 10 Bible verses to help you when Satan attacksbullet

Related Articles

Mike Okonkwo ‘Stop frightening Christians with curses for not paying tithes’ —TREM Bishop tells Nigerian Pastors
Bishop Mike Okonkwo Popular Nigerian pastor weighs in on first fruit
Nigeria At 57 12 most remarkable Men of God from 1960 till now
Oyedepo, Adeboye Top Christian leaders join religious studies drama
Tithing Daddy Freeze shares more truth on controversial subject
Tithing Ghanaian pastor warns Christians to stop paying 10%
Bishop Oyedepo Winner’s Chapel founder does something remarkable for his secondary school
Oyedepo, Bonnke Popular Men of God address Nigeria’s problems

Religion

Pastor Daniel Olukoya: 5 interesting things about MFM founder
Pastor Daniel Olukoya 5 interesting things you should know about MFM founder
Daddy Freeze reacts to Pastor Enenche's call for big churches
Daddy Freeze Religious activist reacts to Pastor Enenche's call for more big churches
Anglican's Rev. Nicholas Okoh blames media for homosexuality
Rev. Nicholas Okoh Anglican primate blames foreign media for homosexuality in Nigeria
In U.S: Nigerian 15-yr-old starves to death after 40-day fast
In U.S Nigerian boy starves to death after 40-day fast