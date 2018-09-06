Bishop Okonkwo urges pastors to apologise to church members

news

Dr. Mike Okonkwo urges Nigerian pastors to apologise to their church members.

Speaking on politics and economic development in an interview with Leadership, Daily Post reports that the popular cleric encouraged other preachers to apologize for failed prophecies .

According to Presiding Bishop of the Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) and former president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), preachers need to ask the church for forgiveness whenever they lie while prophesizing.

In his words, "Anyone who makes a prophetic declaration let him stand by his prophetic declaration if it didn't come to pass let him come and apologize to the church that he lied.

"There is nothing wrong that you make a prophesy and out went over the bar, come to church and tell the church that you lied.

"What annoys me is that you come and begin to paint it, I didn't say it this way because I said it this way, that is nonsense. You make a prophecy, it fails, you are a human being, come to the church and say I fail."

Bishop Okonkwo warns pastors

This is not the first time the outspoken cleric has dared to call out his fellow preachers.

In March 2018, he was recorded warning Nigerian pastors to stop frightening Christians with curses for not paying their tithes.

The clip, posted on Twitter by Daddy Freeze, shows Bishop Okonkwo saying, "All those fighting them with curse, I have done that before. I was fighting people because I didn't know any better."

He goes on to imitate preachers saying, "If you don't pay your tithe, your pocket will be tight. We conjure all kinds of things," the bishop adds while laughing.

The video ends with him reminding Christians to give their tithes from a place of love, not fear.