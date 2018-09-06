Bible Study: How to understand extremely difficult verses

news

Reading the Bible is amazing but it can also be stressful when you come across certain confusing verses. This doesn't have to be the case for you if you take advantage of the following three ways to understand the scripture.

They are:

Ask for God's help

The first thing you need to know about the scriptures is that it is God's Word. 2nd Timothy 3:16 says, "all scripture is God-breathed and is useful for instruction, for conviction, for correction, and for training in righteousness."

Isaiah 55:8 adds, "For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways declares the Lord."

This verse in particular highlights the uniqueness of anything that involves in God which is why it makes sense to ALWAYS ask for His help whenever you open your Bible . Ask Him to soften your heart, open your eyes to see the scripture through His so that you can understand it the way He intended.

Jeremiah 29:13 says, "You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart." Don't be afraid or scared of asking because God is willing to reveal His ways.

Change your translation/use commentary

The Bible is the living word of God (see Hebrews 4:12) that was written many years ago. While it remains relevant until the end of time, the fact that it was written in a different time, language and culture could prevent you from fully understanding the scriptures.

This is why you should look for a translation that you can relate with. These days, you are not limited to just KJV or NKJV. You can also use The Passion Translation (TPT) or the Message version (MSG) which can be found in Bible apps like YouVersion.

It does not hurt to also dig deeper into God's word with the help of an amazing study tool called commentaries. These are interpretations written by through theologians. Some of the popular ones include Treasury of David, Charles H. Spurgeon, Wiersbe's "The Bible Exposition Commentary" or anything by R. Kent Hughes.

Read it in context

A great way to understand a seemingly confusing verse is to read it in its context. Don't just pluck out a verse and try to figure it out on its own. No, put it back and start from the beginning to the end. If it is the first verse of a chapter, then you should look for what was written in the previous chapter. Reading verses in their contexts removes any confusion you may have had.