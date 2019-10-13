Morah gave the advice during the celebration of Evangelical Fellowship of Anglican Communion (EFAC) day in Enugu.

He said that lack of God’s words among Christians would lead them to failure as it would reduce understanding and wisdom needed to succeed in life.

“You will be lacking understanding and wisdom if you do not know the scripture.

“One of the things that will help a Christian to have complete understanding of time is the scripture which is the word of God.

“With the wisdom one receives from God, he or she will be able to find success and happiness in life.’’

The cleric called on Christians to have understanding of the present time all over the world that is full of economic stress and urged them not to compromise their faith, but rather to be truthful in all their dealings with others.

“Always be truthful and live responsibly for others to have trust in you,’’ Morah said.