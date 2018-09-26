Avril Lavigne: Popular singer is back with a gospel song!

After leaving the music scene for five years, her first song is a worship song.
After taking a five-year break, the Canadian singer and songwriter has released a worship song titled "Head Above Water."
In it, she emotionally recounts her battle with Lyme disease while revealing how God saved her and helped her get through it.
Lavigne revealed how she started writing the song in a public statement. She said: "I thought I was dying, and I had accepted that I was going to die. My mom laid with me in bed and held me. I felt like I was drowning. Under my breath, I prayed 'God, please help to keep my head above the water.' In that moment, the songwriting of this album began. It was like I tapped into something. It was a very spiritual experience. Lyrics flooded through me from that point on."
The powerful ballad is filled with a lot of prayers. In the chorus, she pleads, "God, keep my head above water. Don't let me drown. It gets harder. I'll meet you there at the altar. As I fall to my knees, don't let me drown."
At another point, she cries: "I can't seem to keep it all together. And I can't swim the ocean like this forever. And I can't breathe. God, keep my head above water."
Lavigne joins popular artists like Tori Kelly and Snoop Dogg who have both made the crossover from pop to Christian music.
Watch Avril Lavigne's Head Above Water above.