Chukwuma spoke on Sunday during a Special 85th Birthday Anniversary Thanksgiving Service for Beatrice Ekwueme, the wife of former Vice President, Late Dr Alex Ekwueme, at the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd, Enugu.

The cleric said that man receives numerous benefits and deeds of love and fatherly care from God daily, which most times he does not merit.

“Today, if you go to hospitals and see the pain and hopelessness people go through, I think one must appreciate God for good health and well-being.

“For one to be able to walk freely, eat and do other things human without stress or pain, it is all the great work of God and His great kindness over us,’’ he said.

Chukwuma, however, urged Christians to always live a righteous life and shun sin, which makes God`s grace to be far from man.

“Nigerians must awake to righteousness; we must awake to uprightness, while showing our sincere gratitude to God.

“It is abomination to talk about immorality in the Church; and I feel very bad when a man of God or Pastor is involved or alleged to be involved.

“As ministers of God and Christians, we must live above board and show exemplary conduct in all we do, since we are the light of the world,’’ he said.

The archbishop also called on President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors to work hard to promote and sustain security in the country.

“I must not fail to thank Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the much he is doing to ensure security and peace within Enugu State, irrespective of ethnicity and religious affiliations,’’ he said.

Chukwuma described Mrs Ekwueme as a virtuous woman, who survived all weathers of life with her late husband while he was alive.

“She has lived a life of patience, tolerance and love toward all around her and has been exemplary mother figure to all,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Gov. Ugwuanyi of Enugu thanked God for the life and health of Mrs Ekwueme, wishing her more birth anniversaries to come.

“Your life and conduct to people around you have been that of positive testimonies and memories. We are indeed proud to associate and learn from you,’’ the governor said.

The celebrator, Mrs Ekwueme, thanked dignitaries from all works of life that came to honour her.

“I pray that the good Lord will grant you long life and well-being, just as I am enjoying today. I thank you all,’’ she said.

In attendance were Sen. Jim Nwobodo, former governor of old Anambra State; Dr Ezekwesili Nwodo, former governor of Enugu State; Mr Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State and Chief Emeka Wogu, former Minister of Labour and Productivity.

Others include Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, a PDP Board of Trustee member; Sen. Ben Obi; Sen. Victor Umeh; Sen. Sam Egwu; Prof. Kingsley Moghalu and Prof. Laz Ekwueme, Brother of Late Dr Alex Ekwueme and Traditional Ruler of Oko community in Anambra.