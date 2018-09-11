Pulse.ng logo
Anglicans/Catholics: What two popular churches share in common

Anglicans/Catholics Here is what these two popular churches share in common

Below are some similarities and differences between the Anglicans and Catholics.

Anglicans/Catholics: What two popular churches share in common play

Anglican leader, Archbishop Justin Welby with Catholic head, Pope Francis

(blessedsacramentuki)

Once upon a time, only the Roman Catholic church existed. Then there was a split due to a dispute between England's King Henry VIII and the popes over the validity of his marriage to Catherine of Aragon. This separation led to the birth of the Anglican communion. As you can imagine, these two religious denominations share some similarities. Here's what these two popular churches share in common:

Size

Both churches are quite huge. Tens of millions of Anglicans can be found in over 165 countries around the world including Nigeria. The same can be said for Roman Catholics. In 2013, there were an estimated 1.2 billion Roman Catholics in the world, according to the Vatican. This year (2018), that number has grown to almost 1.4 billion, according to the publication of the Annuarium Statisticum Ecclesiae 2016, published together with the Pontifical Yearbook 2018.

Samuel Ajayi Crowther was the first ever African Anglican Archbishop in Nigeria play

Samuel Ajayi Crowther was the first ever African Anglican Archbishop in Nigeria

(CMS)

Practices

Both Anglicans and Roman Catholics recite the Apostles Creeds and the Nicene. They both administer Baptism, Confirmation, and celebrate the Holy Communion, as well as the four other sacramental rites of Penance and Matrimony.

ALSO READ: This is what Anglican church is doing with your 10%

Beliefs

Like the Anglicans, the Catholics believe in the Trinity - God the Father, God the Son, God the Holy Spirit.

Leadership

Both denominations have priests and archibishops. However, there is a major difference. Unlike the Catholic church, Anglican priests are allowed to get married to have married. Here, women can become ordained priests and bishops, unlike the Catholic church which remains against the idea.

On March 12, 1994, 32 female priests were ordained play

The Catholic Church has over 415,000 priests and 44,500 deacons, but refuses to ordain women

(AFP/File)

 

Another difference in leadership is that the Anglican Church is headed by the Archbishop of Canterbury while the Romans have the Pope. The current archbishop is Justin Welby, who was enthroned at Canterbury Cathedral on 21 March 2013. Coincidentally, Pope Francis, the current Pontiff was also elected in 2013.

