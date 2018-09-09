Adeboye, Oyedepo: 3 pastors who believe tithe is key to Heaven

news

Here is a list of three popular pastors who believe tithing is the key to Heaven.

They are:

Pastor Paul Adefarasin

Recently, Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock was spotted saying that not paying your tithe will reduce your reward in heaven. According to him, tithing is a Biblical principle that must be applied to get a big crown in God's kingdom.

Pastor Adefarasin continues by highlighting the need to give not just your 10% but beyond that.

"There are principles in our kingdom… In the kingdom of God, we have a protocol and our protocol is giving," he explains. "There is old testament giving and there is new testament giving. Old Testament has a benchmark, the benchmark for old testament giving is the floor for new testament giving and both are works, upon which are rewarded in heaven."

He concludes by explaining the consequences of not paying your tithe saying, "You won't go to hell if you don't tithe but you ain't going to be getting much of a tithe for not giving liberally."

This teaching has been severely criticised by Twitter users. Check out some reactions;

Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye

Earlier this year, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) revealed the deadly consequences of not paying your tithe .

In an Instagram video shared on April 11, 2018, he said, "Make it clear to them. Anyone who is not paying his tithe is not going to heaven. Full stop."

He received a major backlash online and from well known religious critic and OAP, Daddy Freeze, who gave five reasons why Pastor Adeboye would not make Heaven.

Bishop David Oyedepo

In 2016, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide also known as Winners Chapel announced that tithing is the qualification for God's blessings .

He said, "Everybody believes that God has an open Heaven order of blessings for His people. But you see it takes your tithing to qualify for it. So, if you only know the promise but you don't know the condition, you will die frustrated."

In 2017, he told members of Dunamis International Gospel Center in Abuja that "If you don't pay tithe you are permanently a beggar.

"I'm permanently under an open heaven. Every seed you give to God returns but only tithe secures your destiny. It's tithing that secures your blessing. Through the mystery of tithing, you don't run out of divine ideas. Tithing opens the windows of heaven and pours you quick understandings."

Meanwhile, Bishop Mike Okonkwo has warned Nigerian pastors to stop frightening Christians with curses for not paying tithes.

In a clip, posted on Twitter by Daddy Freeze, he says, "All those fighting them with curse, I have done that before. I was fighting people because I didn't know any better."

The Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) believes people should pay their tithes from a place of love, not fear.