Adeboye, Oyedepo: 3 pastors who believe tithe is key to Heaven

While Daddy Freeze insists that tithing is not necessary, there are some clerics who have maintained that this is the only way to divine blessings.
They are:
Recently, Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock was spotted saying that not paying your tithe will reduce your reward in heaven. According to him, tithing is a Biblical principle that must be applied to get a big crown in God's kingdom.
Pastor Adefarasin continues by highlighting the need to give not just your 10% but beyond that.
"There are principles in our kingdom… In the kingdom of God, we have a protocol and our protocol is giving," he explains. "There is old testament giving and there is new testament giving. Old Testament has a benchmark, the benchmark for old testament giving is the floor for new testament giving and both are works, upon which are rewarded in heaven."
He concludes by explaining the consequences of not paying your tithe saying, "You won't go to hell if you don't tithe but you ain't going to be getting much of a tithe for not giving liberally."
This teaching has been severely criticised by Twitter users. Check out some reactions;
Earlier this year, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) revealed the deadly consequences of not paying your tithe.
In an Instagram video shared on April 11, 2018, he said, "Make it clear to them. Anyone who is not paying his tithe is not going to heaven. Full stop."
Wow!!! - Is this for real? If it is, are this man#emo#4oCZ##s senses still in his custody? Is this how hard this tithing issue is biting them? Do I sense desperation? - Philippians 3:19 New International Version Their destiny is destruction, their god is their belly, and their glory is in their shame. Their mind is set on earthly things. - His son came out the other day and said tithing has increased, does it look to you like it has? - How dare he curse people with hell? Let me show him the Bible today and teach him that tithing is what ensures people of hell! - Jesus said love your neighbor as yourself, yet they disobey Jesus by building schools their neighbors can#emo#4oCZ##t attend, often with their neighbors contribution. How can you disobey Jesus and tell me to obey Malachi? - Mark 12:31 NIV The second is this: 'Love your neighbor as yourself.' There is no commandment greater than these." - Tithing is the law and teachers of the law are going to Hell according to the Bible read it! - Christianity deserves an apology for this unscriptural doctrines and teaching. - Let me tell you guys the real truth, tithing is an unprofitable venture because it is the LAW and it brings curses, especially when you don't obey the entire law! ~FRZ - - #FreeTheSheeple - Matthew 23 New Living Translation [13] #emo#4oCc##What sorrow awaits you teachers of religious law and you Pharisees. Hypocrites! For you shut the door of the Kingdom of Heaven in people#emo#4oCZ##s faces. You won#emo#4oCZ##t go in yourselves, and you don#emo#4oCZ##t let others enter either. [15] #emo#4oCc##What sorrow awaits you teachers of religious law and you Pharisees. Hypocrites! For you cross land and sea to make one convert, and then you turn that person into twice the child of hellf you yourselves are! - Hebrews 7:18 New International Version The former regulation is set aside because it was weak and useless. - King James Bible For there is verily a disannulling of the commandment going before for the weakness and unprofitableness thereof. - Galatians 3:10 New International Version For all who rely on the works of the law are under a curse, as it is written: "Cursed is everyone who does not continue to do everything written in the Book of the Law."
He received a major backlash online and from well known religious critic and OAP, Daddy Freeze, who gave five reasons why Pastor Adeboye would not make Heaven.
In 2016, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide also known as Winners Chapel announced that tithing is the qualification for God's blessings.
He said, "Everybody believes that God has an open Heaven order of blessings for His people. But you see it takes your tithing to qualify for it. So, if you only know the promise but you don't know the condition, you will die frustrated."
In 2017, he told members of Dunamis International Gospel Center in Abuja that "If you don't pay tithe you are permanently a beggar.
"I'm permanently under an open heaven. Every seed you give to God returns but only tithe secures your destiny. It's tithing that secures your blessing. Through the mystery of tithing, you don't run out of divine ideas. Tithing opens the windows of heaven and pours you quick understandings."
Meanwhile, Bishop Mike Okonkwo has warned Nigerian pastors to stop frightening Christians with curses for not paying tithes.
In a clip, posted on Twitter by Daddy Freeze, he says, "All those fighting them with curse, I have done that before. I was fighting people because I didn't know any better."
The Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) believes people should pay their tithes from a place of love, not fear.