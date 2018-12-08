2019: Bishop Oyedepo predicts peace in Nigeria

news

Bishop David Oyedepo, the Founder and Presideng Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, on Saturday predicted that nothing would disturb the peace of Nigeria and its story would change for the better in the year 2019.

Oyedepo made the declaration at the just concluded annual prophetic gathering of the Winners’ family, christened the “Dominion”, in a satellite telecast of the church.

In the telecast monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, the cleric also declared that 2019 would be a year of “I have Dominion”.

“Nothing will tamper with the peace of Nigeria; the story will change for the better in the name of Jesus.

“Nigeria shall not see bloodshed, the Prince of Peace will continue to dominate in Nigeria, in Africa and Nigeria is declared blessed.

“Anywhere you step, accident is forbidden; death will not come near you and our nation.

“Anything that is of grace in my life, I freely release upon you today.

“God has opened the year 2019 to us, celebrate Him because its our year of “I have Dominion,” he said.

The Bishop added that the year 2019 would be a year of humbling testimonies for Nigeria and pace-setting testimonies.

He further declared that 2019 would be a colourful year for the nation.

According to the cleric, as long as Jesus has the final say on the issues of Nigeria, it will experience greatness.

Oyedepo said that there would be no more cause of alarm in any area of the nation and its citizens.

He advised Christians in Nigeria to delight themselves in the spirit of servant-hood, adding that the spirit of Christ is the spirit of servant-hood.

“The Spirit of Christ is the spirit of servant-hood. As you keep rising on the ladder of leadership, you must retain our spirit of servant-hood, constantly working to add value to others and be kingdom minded,” he said.

According to him, dedication is at the root of dominion, saying: “Sow yourself as a seed by being totally dedicated to God and His Kingdom’’.

He told his congregation that sacrificial giving guarantees the meeting of all their needs.

“When you engage in taking care of the well-being of others, God is also committed to your well-being,” he explained.

The cleric admonished Christians would engage in meeting the needs of the needy, every barrier on their path of destiny would be crushed.

“Nobody tampers with your life, your career, your family and goes away with it because you are promoted to God’s kingdom.

“God will stand for your defence in the day of trouble. Every sacrificial giver has a defence around him in the day of trouble always have that in mind,” he said.

He reminded his congregation that the Church is not a building; the Church is a people and the Redeemed of the Lord.

“The Church is the Body of Christ, the fullness of Him that fills all things.

“We understand that by redemption we have been repositioned far above all principalities and powers. We also recognise that the Spirit of Faith is the guarantee for the dominion of the Saints over all gang ups of hell,” he stressed.

Oyedepo told his congregation that Shiloh is not a church anniversary, but a place for taking delivery of all their hanging inheritance in Christ.

“Shiloh is not a Church Programme, but a Mountain of answered prayers after the order of Hannah. Shiloh is ordained a platform for the rise of giants among us. Shiloh is a mountain of vision and revelation.

“Shiloh is a prophetic platform for the conferment of dominion both on us as a Church and as individuals, so as to subdue the land before us,” he added.

He said that prophetically, Shiloh was ordained a platform for conferment of dominion upon members of the Winners’ family and Nigeria at large.

“And the whole congregation of the children of Israel assembled together at Shiloh and set up the tabernacle of the congregation there. And the land was subdued before them.’’

According to him, the land was subdued before them “connotes dominion. Therefore, at this event, every participant shall encounter conferment of dominion in all areas of your lives’’.

The Bishop assured that every participant would have a definite encounter with the word of God for their supernatural change of story.

Oyedepo said: “While waiting on the Lord back in 1998 and inquiring about God’s master plan for Canaan land, among other things, God said, He would have us gather annually at Shiloh and that as we do, He will subdue the land before us by granting speedy delivery of our enviable inheritance in Christ.’’

NAN reports that the event which started on Tuesday, would last through Dec. 9, with 55 countries in attendance while 150 other nations watched the proceeding online.

Angola, Botswana, Cameroun, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, France and Gabon are some of the nations represented at the Shiloh.

Others are Ghana, Kenya, Liberia and South Africa. While others from Swaziland Tanzania, Uganda, USA, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The Shiloh 2018 is the 20th edition of the annual Shiloh event of the Living Faith Church worldwide.