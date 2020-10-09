Boyega is the latest among international celebrities lending their voice to the protest which seeks the termination of a police unit accused by many Nigerians of unprofessional conduct including extortion torture and profiling.

In a series of tweets posted on Friday afternoon, the Star Wars actor said, “The youth in Nigeria deserve good leadership and guidance. This situation is tied to many other issues. Please lend your attention to this pressing problem!”

“We can’t simply enjoy Banana Island every December without noticing the concrete wall placed between Nigerians and their potential. The limitations become unbearable for them and this needs serious attention.”

Three years ago Nigeria’s police chief re-organised SARS after public condemnation about the violence that came with their operations. That change has done nothing for Nigerians and today many are still in danger.”

Boyega’s involvement in the #BlackLivesMatter protest received international attention mid-2020. His tweets in support of the #EndSarsProtests has stirred excitement among his Nigerian fans.