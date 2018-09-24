news

The ever-growing news of the founder and lead designer of SpaceX, co-founder of PayPal, Elon Musk has gone beyond the fact that he is one of the multibillionaires who has always been rated top by Forbes but among the most influential people alive. He has done a lot for humanity.

But a more concerned company about the health of individuals has made it known that it’s up for saving the planet quicker than Elon Musk.

WeWork banned meat in an attempt to save the world from carbon footprint. The co-founder, Miguel McKelvey made it clear that the efforts of vegetarians can “reduce their personal environmental impact even more than switching to a hybrid car.”

The company has told its 6,000 active staff that they would no longer pay for meals containing meats and that it won’t shoulder expenses for pork, poultry meats at WeWork events. Their customers aren’t comfortable with the new policy.

However, this policy is best for the health of people because new research confirms that avoiding meat is one of the most important changes an individual could do to reduce his personal environmental impact.

Read Also: How to earn a full time income working as a freelancer in Nigeria

The company is making every effort to improve the health of their customers and save our planet from carbon footprint.

Why should our companies adopt this mentality? Examining these few things would suffice.

You would Improve the Image of your brand

This is a profitability drive for your company. If your brand is not one such that could give your customers what they need, you will definitely lose them. It is harder to gain customers but easier to lose them. Consequently, you must be able to know the concerns of your customers.

A survey was carried out recently by the Natural Marketing Institute and found that 58% of consumers consider a company’s environmental impact when making a purchase. Others, though, said that they could partner a business that is involved in social causes. The path to a profitable business is tensed with ‘proper knots’.

Your Company can Fulfill the Demands of Consumers

Consumers’ demands really influence the way a company operates.

When you take your time to examine influential companies like Walmart boasting about sustainability, it remains clear that demands have gone higher than the past decades. And more sectors are responding to demands from customers.

Read Also: 5 Ways Blockchain will disrupt the e-commerce and freelance industry[Part i]

You Attract top Talents

Taking your business to a greater height is no easy task. If you want to make it grow and be amongst the most sought after, you must employ skilled millennials. These talented ones would take your company to a greater height. Little wonder when you go to different companies, they are always the ones taking the lead because employers have found them absolutely fit.

From the survey of Deloitte, 87% of these millennials say that business metrics are important to the growth of the organization.

It Helps You Cut Down Costs

Of course, sound business practices are always cost-efficient, but they turn the efforts into more profitable resources. You don’t need to buy what your company doesn’t need, but only what the company needs. This would help you spend less and save more for future investments of the organization. By switching to paper straws, companies like Walmart and McDonalds get to reduce waste and increase their down line.

As unpopular as this might be, companies that pursue societal causes have a lot to gain in the long run. Could it be supporting retired war veterans, feeding the poor, donating things to motherless babies’ homes, anything that would help customers relate with you?

People simply love it when they are part of something bigger than them, and you could share just that with them. Give them a chance to support an unpopular but important cause by supporting you.

Written by John Ade.

John enjoys writing and sharing useful guides and self-help contents. He writes a lot of tech and health articles. Read more of his writings on nitalks.com