Summer parties are the best thing ever! Nothing like having family and friends gather around in the best weather with lots to eat and drink.
Best part is getting to make them yourself, it could be great activity for the kids and you get to go crazy with the toppings.
My head is flowing with lots of topping ideas and of course you have to be let in on them….
Ingredients
To save time, store bought dough can be used.
Margherita
Crushed tomatoes, olive oil, salt, pepper, dried oregano, basil, mozzarella cheese.
Beef
Minced beef, diced red onion, minced garlic, olive oil, tomato sauce, halved cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese.
Roasted Pepper
Margherita toppings with roasted peppers and chilli flakes.
Pepperoni Mushroom
Tomato sauce, olive oil, mozzarella cheese, dried oregano, sautéed mushrooms and pepperoni slices.
Meatball
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, cooked meatballs, basil, olive oil.
Herb
Olive oil, salt, chopped thyme & oregano.
Shrimp
Tomato sauce, bell peppers, red pepper flakes, shrimps.
Bbq Chicken
Cooked chicken, barbecue sauce, shredded cheddar cheese.
Onion
Caramelized onions, thyme, olive oil, salt & pepper. Additional toppings may include: sweet corn, sausages, bacon….
Bacon Egg
Bacon, eggs, salt & pepper.
Ham Mushroom
Pesto sauce, sliced mushrooms, halved cherry tomatoes, fresh greens.
Spicy Pepperoni
Red chilli, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, tomato sauce, roughly chopped parsley, salt & pepper.
Lamb
Ground lamb, caramelized onions, salt & pepper, feta cheese, parsley.
Hawaiian
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, diced pineapples & ham, red pepper flakes.
Potato Rosemary
Thinly sliced potatoes, olive oil, salt & pepper, fresh rosemary. Sweet potatoes could be used instead. Additional toppings may include: fish like salmon.
Banana Chocolate
Banana, butter, chocolate spread (Nutella).
Written by The Foodlover
TheFoodLover is a Food blogger in search of satisfying her passion for everything FOOD. Blog: www.thefoodlover.com.ng Instagram: @thefoodlover.ng