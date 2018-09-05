Pulse.ng logo
Summer Recipes 102: Homemade Pizzas

Summer parties are the best thing ever! Nothing like having family and friends gather around in the best weather with lots to eat and drink.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Quick n Easy Homemade Pizza! play

Quick n Easy Homemade Pizza!

(Divas Can Cook)

I especially love fun bites for parties like this and what sounds more fun that Pizza?

Best part is getting to make them yourself, it could be great activity for the kids and you get to go crazy with the toppings.

My head is flowing with lots of topping ideas and of course you have to be let in on them….

But first, how do you make a pizza?

Ingredients

  • 2 ½ cups flour
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 tablespoon yeast
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • Toppings

Read Also: Summer recipes 101: Milkshakes

Homemade play

Homemade

(Divas Can Cook)

 

Steps

  1. Mix flour, salt, sugar and yeast in a large bowl.
  2. Mix water and oil and add to dry mix above.
  3. Place mixture on floured flat surface.
  4. Knead into dough.
  5. Grease bowl and place dough in it.
  6. Cover and leave to rise for 15-20mins.
  7. Place on pizza pan and pat into a circle.
  8. Add toppings and bake till cooked.

To save time, store bought dough can be used.

So now, Topping Ideas….

Margherita

Crushed tomatoes, olive oil, salt, pepper, dried oregano, basil, mozzarella cheese.

Beef

Minced beef, diced red onion, minced garlic, olive oil, tomato sauce, halved cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese.

Roasted Pepper

Margherita toppings with roasted peppers and chilli flakes.

Pepperoni Mushroom

Tomato sauce, olive oil, mozzarella cheese, dried oregano, sautéed mushrooms and pepperoni slices.

Meatball

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, cooked meatballs, basil, olive oil.

Herb

Olive oil, salt, chopped thyme & oregano.

Read Also: Breakfast ideas 101

Mini Pizzas play

(CDKitchen)

 

Shrimp

Tomato sauce, bell peppers, red pepper flakes, shrimps.

Bbq Chicken

Cooked chicken, barbecue sauce, shredded cheddar cheese.

Onion

Caramelized onions, thyme, olive oil, salt & pepper. Additional toppings may include: sweet corn, sausages, bacon….

Bacon Egg

Bacon, eggs, salt & pepper.

Ham Mushroom

Pesto sauce, sliced mushrooms, halved cherry tomatoes, fresh greens.

Spicy Pepperoni

Red chilli, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, tomato sauce, roughly chopped parsley, salt & pepper.

Lamb

Ground lamb, caramelized onions, salt & pepper, feta cheese, parsley.

Hawaiian

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, diced pineapples & ham, red pepper flakes.

Potato Rosemary

Thinly sliced potatoes, olive oil, salt & pepper, fresh rosemary. Sweet potatoes could be used instead. Additional toppings may include: fish like salmon.

Banana Chocolate

Banana, butter, chocolate spread (Nutella).

Written by The Foodlover

TheFoodLover is a Food blogger in search of satisfying her passion for everything FOOD. Blog: www.thefoodlover.com.ng   Instagram: @thefoodlover.ng

Author

The Foodlover

The Foodlover is a Pulse Blogger The FoodLover is an amateur Foodblogger/enthusiast who is in search of satisfying her passion for everything food. Recipes, restaurant reviews and foodie adventures are her thing!Personal blog: www.thefoodlover.com.ng Instagram: @thefoodlover.ngTwitter: @thefood_lover

