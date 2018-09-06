With 20 movies and still counting, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has clearly deceived us all into thinking that we have watched that many movies when in hindsight; we have watched just three movies.

news

Ever since the inception of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008 with Iron Man, there have been 20 movies and counting in what is arguably the biggest superhero cinematic universe ever.

The Plot and deceit.

Through the great action scenes, amazing comedy, good villains and well-loved superheroes, there is one thing that rings true which many people haven’t realized yet;

All Marvel Movies Are Exactly The Same.

In this video, we prove just how there is a template for every marvel movie that both the writers and directors have to follow and how we the viewers have been watching only three movies in 20 different iterations.

