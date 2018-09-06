Aim to be friends with your partner especially if there is marriage in the loop.

news

Friendship is so important in healthy relationships that it can never be over-emphasised.

Friendship

Friendship will keep you going whenever love takes a break momentarily. A couple that are equally each other’s friends will always announce themselves and this keeps the relationship young and fresh always

Play

Yes play, play and play again. Find a mutual ground with your partner and you will find something in common that will draw both of you together. If there is no common ground then create one for your relationship. The act of play normally flows naturally when couples have developed friendship between them.

This means you don’t need any third party or intervention before you can bond and have fun. You two can spend a full day together without a dull moment. Develop your similar interests and work it up from there, find something engaging and just enjoy each other’s presence whenever you are together.

Respect

There is no successful and blissful relationship without mutual respect for each other. Respect him for all he is and all he stands for and vice versa. We all love to feel included in our partner’s life and we love it when they make us feel like we matter in their lives. Carry her along in all your decision making that has anything to do with your family, appreciate her position in the home.

Respect her opinion even if you don’t buy it. Show him you care always; treat him like a prince before his friends. Respect his status in the house and show him that you believe in his ability to lead your home.

Love

Don’t even enter into a relationship with someone you cannot not love. This is the foundation of all relationships. Some find love at first sight while others develop it eventually but however the case, stay out if you cannot find yourself loving him/her. Crisis will definitely erupt if you are in a loveless relationship as there is nothing about it that gives you meaning or life therefore it will disinterest you to put much effort in making that relationship work out successfully.

Flirt

If this doesn’t come to you naturally, you may need to learn how to flirt with your partner. It’s just one of the main spices holding up a beautiful fun relationship. We all would love our relationships to be greener and greener and never go stale. Apply it in whatever way it works for your partner. It could be sending random intimate texts, body contacts, sexy dressing, and anything or anyway you could achieve your flirtatiousness in a tasteful manner.

Admire

How often do you just sit and admire your spouse or have you gotten so used to them that you don’t care anymore. Admire them for their abilities, for their capabilities and uniqueness. Admire their strengths and leave out their weaknesses, admire that they look good. You got together with them for a reason and those reasons should be also be a focal point of your admiration. Let them know you admire them always, sing their praises nonstop and watch how your relationship jumps to a new level of bliss.

Be there

Be present when you are with your partner. Don’t be physically there and mentally or emotionally disconnected. They love it when you are there for them and with them. Phones and laptops should never interfere with the quality time you share with your spouse.

Written by Laurel Ake

Laurel is a wife, mum, life organiser; relationship adviser; motivation pusher. She’s also a career woman and entrepreneur. Contact: email@hearttalkwithlaurel.com or hearttalkwithlaurel@gmail.com Instagram.com/ladeelaurel