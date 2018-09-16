Her new boss was one insatiable fellow and she was sure that something was already wrong with her –she felt depressed. She made up her mind to turn in her resignation letter after the pizza party.

news

Abby took her time to sip her diet coke while her eyes roamed the streets before her.

A Deep Thought

She had come out all alone to grab a bite to eat at the restaurant by the corner, all for her to discover that she didn’t even have any appetite. Everything had suddenly turned into a bad dream. Although her eyes were on each car or human that passed by, her mind was in battle with her soul. Not only that she was new to the job but she was new in Lagos: the busy lifestyle around the clock, the fast-paced activities, jumping unto and down of buses, and the unending demands of Lagos life on a young lady who was yet to find her feet bothered her a lot.

It all began with a mail, right the minute she completed her National Youth Service: she was invited for a job interview as an administrative officer at a financial institution. It made her the happiest person on earth. Not only did the interview come with a fat salary offer, but it came with a good accommodation. It was like a dream come true in her family, because she was the first child and the overachiever. Although it was just an interview, but it was highly celebrated to the extent that everyone made it clear what they wanted, after praying for her to get the employment.

The Journey

Her parents dropped her off at the bus park and waited till they left for Lagos. The interview was successful and she was required to resume immediately. Unfortunately, she couldn’t go back home for her things; her parents were too kind to send them over.

Her job description was clearly spelt out to her and she bent over her work and didn’t look up. Her problems started when a new manager came on board. The first day they were introduced, he made it obvious that he was an insatiable fellow. They started working and he literally threw all her sweat through the window, that one day, he looked her in the eye and asked:

“Young lady, are you really sure you don’t need to revisit a higher institution? Your works are obviously below standard and I strongly believe that this company has been habouring a liability.”

His words hit her like a bullet; it pierced through her soul. It made her weak to the bone marrow and she almost fell into depression. From that moment, she started sending out resume in order not to find herself on the streets before she knew it. Her family was her primary responsibility.

One day, while Abby busily made her way through the office, Susan, a secretary from the other block came right towards her. The office had two complexes.

“Abby, hold on.”

Abby stopped in her tracks. She was surprised to see Susan because she always had her nose buried in one job or the other. Susan waved a card before her.

“My boss is having a Pizza cooking party. Everyone is coming and here is a special invitation for you.”

Susan handed the invitation over to her and she read it with interest.

“Susan, you really are lucky to have such a boss, mine is driving me crazy.”

Susan smiled and said:

“Well, you never know. By the way, haven’t you heard?”

“Heard what?”

Abby came a little bit closer, to get the new gist.

“I heard that you guys are having someone new over, but I don’t know which particular department.”

“This is the first time am hearing that. I wonder who it might be. I noticed that a lot of changes were being made of recent.”

“By the way, I hope I would see you there?”

Abby smiled, she didn’t mind doing anything for the upliftment of her trampled soul.

“Sure, I will, so far as my boss would allow me on a weekend. Susan, do you know that I don’t even have a life anymore? I can’t go out or do anything on my own. I am almost getting depressed if not already.”

“I understand, but you just have to find somehow to live above your difficulties.”

“Thank you, Susan. I have to get this to the boss before he calls for it. I don’t want him reminding me of how incompetent I am.”

Susan shook her head in pity.

“See you then.”

Both women hugged and went their separate ways.

Abby came back to reality, she threw back the rest of the diet coke, got up and made her way back to the office.

The Huge Surprise

Susan saw Abby and waved her to a seat. The whole place was decorated and everyone at the office was present. It was obvious that there was an arranged sitting position. The tables and chairs were arranged in such a manner that everyone had a partner.

The host and his wife busily prepared the dough while guests watched them while sipping wine or something else. Afterwards, the dough was shared out and people followed their lead. When Abby got her cut, she made to spread it and all of a sudden, someone drew the seat close to her and distracted her activity. She looked up and nearly shrank, out of fear. Her boss was her partner and he was happy when he saw her reaction. He gave her a devilish smile.

“Good day….Sir….”

He kept a straight face and said:

“Hallo.”

He loved to it when she was uncomfortable around him. She moved her seat a bit away from him and tied her attention to the host. The first thing they did was to spread tomato paste on the surface, followed by grated cheese, then pepperoni, chicken and some vegetable. It was an interesting activity and everyone was having fun. When they were done, their works were taken from them and put into the oven. At that moment, the host called for their attention:

“Thank you all for coming. I didn’t just call this gathering for my family, but for a good friend of mine who would be leaving us for higher places. He had been chosen to mind our office in LA and I can’t wait to visit him over there.”

Everyone laughed. The man continued:

“At this point, I will love him to stand for recognition and give a farewell speech.”

At that point, Abby’s boss gradually stood up and it was met with a roaring applause. Abby nearly jumped out of joy. He smiled for the first time and coughed a bit.

“Well, I must say that this is a surprise. I never knew that a surprise send-forth party was being prepared on my behalf. I must thank you all for not just being here, but for having me around you. For a year plus, I sat under the best hands in this country –both old and young.

I can’t tell you, that out of the many I encountered, I came across a remarkable young lady who wouldn’t stop at nothing to do her job exceptionally well. In fact, she challenged me, even when I intentionally pushed her to the wall; she never gave in or up. I must say that this promotion came as a surprise and on that note, I will ask Miss Abby to come along with me to LA because she has proven a worthy employee.”

Abby couldn’t believe her ears, she was not only blinded by the tears of joy that flowed down her cheeks, but she was deafened by the thunderous applause made on her behalf. Her fingers pressed hard on the resignation letter she typed for Monday board meeting.

Written by Oluoma Udemezue.