The genuine Christian Faith does not include acts like bathing in public, or bathing, or eating nonsense, or something to do with any live or physical blood.

A Government official in Osun State, Rep. Timothy Owoeye, was caught a few days ago, bathing in public at dusk.

This practice is common in certain African religions for cleansing and fortification. It was rumored that he bathed with blood.

The colossal disgrace of a high ranking state representative was followed with a spin days later, about blackmail, etc.

In any case, it was redolent of what often goes on, for people belonging with certain religions and their prerequisites.

Yes, there is freedom of worship. Also, it is not supposed to be a big deal – whatsoever anyone chooses to have faith in. However, indecent exposure, in the dark, in a public place, does appear like some deep evil or involving some strange spirits.

There are many other strange rituals – meant for darkness and covertness. For example, in seeking wealth, some internet fraudsters are told to ingest dung. There are also all kinds of fruits and foods sacrifices, ended at the edge of certain streets, but seen by all at sunrise.

There are several kinds of money and buying involved in many of these, some are impossible to be done personally, but can be paid for, some also are done – in part, and paid for – in part. But several African religion spiritual homes and their priests are often in squalor, fetid and depressingly impoverished.

Some people who aren’t strong Christians have often concluded that, things may work or may not, but there is no way, in those for them. There are also lots of rumors of consequences of many of these acts – that many times includes terrifying, wicked practices.

The Christian Faith

The Old Testament [in the Scriptures] was rife with several kinds of strange acts of Faith. The act of Faith often seemed foolish – towards the purpose, but they work because of the Power of GOD. The Christian Faith is often towards a goal, and Faith is almost the hardest part in Christianity – if a person is in crisis.

Faith often goes before miracles, but Faith is not expected to bring risk to life, or be outside of a purpose. There are fake churches and fake pastors who say and act risky stuff without purpose; they are not in line with the Lord GOD.

Moses stretching his rod was an act to believe that it is possible to go forward, and it didn’t involve anyone swimming or anything hazardously questionable. Walk on water for Peter was Faith, defying the law of submergence. But as soon as it became a risk to his life, he got a Hand.

It is possible to have an act of Faith towards a blessed material, or a blessed tool. It is also possible to have an act of Faith for contact, of something used by a true Pastor.

The genuine Christian Faith does not include acts like bathing in public, or bathing, or eating nonsense, or something to do with any live or physical blood. But yes, it involves the Blood of Jesus and there are baptisms – by immersion and in the Holy Ghost.

In the Old Testament, there was Faith for provision, fruitfulness, for possibility when it was already late, for victory with a smaller army, Faith to defeat mammoth enemies, Faith to be saved when holding on to GOD, etc.

There are so many examples and lessons of Faith from the Old Testament that were carried on to the New Testament. There are several examples of Faith too from that Old Testament that are useful for contemporary life.

Cultures and several laws and acts were not carried from the Old Testament, to the New. But Faith, testimonies, salvation, abstinence, righteousness, holiness, courage, hopes, vision, dreams, giving, etc. were carried and are still valid for the real Christian Faith till date.

Merchants of Hope

Daddy freeze said true Pastors are merchants of hope, yes this is good. Merchants of hope are better than merchants of despair. If in any Church, the Pastor does not emphasize Faith in GOD – that helps an individual to do well working, or studying, or in pursuit of a legit ambition – then it is not a good thing.

There is a way that the mind controls the life. When the mind is strong in belief that something will work, and an individual gives it all the best – in efforts, with Faith in GOD, success is more likely.

There are people who do things and never believe it will work. There are those who hear others are doing things and are often pessimistic – and cynical, about it. As a fact, the cloud of pessimism and cynicism in Nigeria has made it easy to kill off potentially impactful projects because the first response is we have seen it before, who is this one, etc.

There are several supporters of Daddy Freeze that are half-witted and distant from thoughtfulness. He does not correct their wrong English, or tell them that prices and earnings are responsible for poverty in the country, or that they should stop begging him – a beggar – for help online or that government is responsible for national development – and all the underdevelopment.

But if a person on his social media corrects him and makes an error he highlights it, to show, he’s smart.

He continues to say his life is threatened – and he was blacklisted. He’s looking for pity and donations, but whatever he’s doing has no usefulness to any serious individual, to the Church or to the nation.

He insults, to achieve what? He fabricates stuff all the time. All his lies are easily debunked. He will say something that has no connection to true Churches or Pastors is their fault. He has gotten to frustration and stranded stage so he has to court pity. He mentioned Interpol.

He claims to be smart, but at two years of his public foolishness he hasn’t attracted any sensible supporter, or had any real impact. Nothing has changed for Nigeria with all their noise. The zeros are below.

They often say Christianity does not want to be questioned, but science allows questions. OK. This means that the entire questions sort by science and technology has answers – and explanations, OK.

Maybe there should be conversations on some cells, with thousands of academic publications, yet, not understood, or a ton of stuff in astronomy, nature, etc. that are mysterious and have no explanation.

True Christians are not brainwashed

Daddy freeze and his zeros always often says people who go to Church are dumb, and anyone who does not see wisdom in all they are saying is dumb, OK. But all they say makes no sense, and there’s superior understanding beyond everything they talk about. No wonder daddy freeze and co are sunken zeros.

Daddy freeze has never talked about holiness or righteousness or the Power of GOD or Faith in GOD. Faith comes by hearing the Word of GOD, not the words of any human being.

He will say Christianity is western, OK. But the internet and social media he uses to say so is also western. He will use the talking points of atheism to attack Christianity, but those talking points too are western.

His own is to seek to tear down the Church, and say sin is good, and tithe is sin. OK. If tithe is a sin then commitment to GOD is what? Tithe is an act of giving carried on from the Old Testament.

It is a choice too, and it was paid by some in the New Testament. One used it to brag with his fasting. Another near him, probably gives too, but didn’t say that, instead said, “O GOD, be merciful to me, for I am a sinner.”

Faith in the Epistles and Hebrews

Hebrews 11:1, “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”

Romans 10:17, “So then faith [cometh] by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.”

1 Corinthians 2:5, “That your faith should not stand in the wisdom of men, but in the power of God.”

Galatians 5:22, “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith”

Hebrews 11:6, “But without faith [it is] impossible to please [him]: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and [that] he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.”

Hebrews 12:2, “Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of [our] faith..”

Hebrews 10:23, “Let us hold fast the profession of [our] faith without wavering; (for he [is] faithful that promised.”

2 Timothy 2:22, “Flee also youthful lusts: but follow righteousness, faith, charity, peace, with them that call on the Lord out of a pure heart.”

James 2:26, “For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also”

Ephesians 6:16, “Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked”

By Nneka Okumazie

Twitter/IG: Okumazie