Network and chill with The Bloggers Advocate

Pulse Blogger Network and chill with The Bloggers Advocate

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Network and Chill 1st September 2018 play

Network and Chill 1st September 2018

(The photo blogger)

What’s a better way to connect with like minds than over finger foods, drinks, fun games in a beautiful park with amazing ambience.

The Bloggers’ Advocate decided to bring over 20 lifestyle bloggers together on the 1 of September to “Network And Chill”

Bringing bloggers together. play

Bringing bloggers together.

(The photo blogger)

 

Network And Chill.

The “Network And Chill” is a special bloggers day out picnic put together especially for bloggers to learn and discuss various blog related issues.

Bloggers special day out play

Bloggers special day out

(The photo blogger)

 

The picnic was also for bloggers to get to meet and network with one another as well as to form a lasting bond/relationship with the brand owners in attendance.

Picnic spread play

Picnic spread

(The photo blogger)

 

The event was held at the Jhalobia Gardens; a very private and gorgeous park perfect for an intimate gathering with no distractions.

Read Also: Pulse Bloggers cookout. My outing: Samantha’s bistro burger cookout.

Jhalobia Gardens play

Jhalobia Gardens

(The photo blogger)

 

Feedback.

When asked, Dako Alice Temitope; the CEO of The Bloggers’ Advocate and organizer of the Network And Chill picnic; the brand moved away from its usual workshops to organize a laid back event as a means to meet with bloggers, know them, get to chill and also answer questions they may have regarding their blogging journey.

Alice Dakolo - The Bloggers' Advocate play Dako Alice Temitope (The photo blogger)

 

According to Kene Kingsley (www.kenekingsley.com); one of the guests in attendance, he loved that the attendants were creatives and people with different brands and businesses; bloggers, vloggers, make-up artistes, content creators, writers, photographers, skincare brand owners.

Everyone came together to have fun. play

Everyone came together to have fun.

(The photo blogger)

 

In his words, everyone came together, connected, and he learned a whole lot about what we do as individuals and as a brand.

Courtesy of brand sponsors and vendors play

Courtesy of brand sponsors and vendors

(The photo blogger)

 

The event was FUN, enlightening, there was so much to eat, drink and the guests got to walk home with amazing gift items courtesy of brand sponsors and vendors like @tafe_organics, @sweenycupcakes, @moffin_options, @wilsonsjuiceco, @beeorganicx @all_buttered, @friesandflavours, @mybeardgang, @resthouse_foods, @clarascornerng, @desire1709fashion, @thriftstoreNG, @tdfoods, @mabelinigeria and @ahiajara.

Written By The Bloggers' Advocate.

The Bloggers’ Advocate is an online community focused on educating bloggers on how to be better and smarter with their craft and also provide collaboration opportunities for them with prominent Nigerian brands

Author

Pulse Blogger

Pulse Blogger From thought-provoking opinion pieces to carefully crafted creative articles, Pulse bloggers keep you thoroughly entertained. The views expressed here are solely those of the author in his private capacity and do not in any way represent the views of Pulse as an organization.

