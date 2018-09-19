Pulse.ng logo
My country is an entertainment industry

Sometimes, I wonder if the criteria for holding a public office in Nigeria includes; theatrical skills of sorts and a complete disenchantment for common sense and logical reasoning.

PDP candidate for governorship election in Oyo state play

PDP candidate for governorship election in Oyo state

Being a Nigerian living in Nigeria here comes with a task which is readiness.

An unconscious preparedness for mindboggling entertainment from the people who were either imposed on us or the ones that sang operas of change and hope –renditions that were timely and perfectly orchestrated to come in the heat of hopelessness.

Sometimes, I wonder if the criteria for holding a public office in Nigeria includes; theatrical skills of sorts and a complete disenchantment for common sense and logical reasoning. My reason doesn't stem from my ignorance of politics or a long distance relationship with the happenings of my country. It comes from a deep place of wonder, of surprise and more so, pain.

Cacophonous Babblings.

We have had in the past administration an Honourable, whose sole duty in the House of Representatives was to thrill his co politicians with cacophonous babblings that were at best bestriding horror and humor. I understand that he grew up in a generation where the use of big words in oratory was applauded immensely, a generation when content did not matter exactly because if it did, Patrick Obiagbon would, in the best case scenario be an annoying principal in a secondary school in Edo bullying his pupils with incomprehensible words.

 Sadly, we are bad choice makers, we are descendants of the men who exchanged our heritage with mirrors and dry gin, we are people who can be bought with a PDP wrapper or an APC hand fan.

Patrick Obahiagbon, who once represented Oredo Federal Constituency of Edo state shot to limelight the moment he arrived the House of Representatives play

Patrick Obahiagbon, who once represented Oredo Federal Constituency of Edo state shot to limelight the moment he arrived the House of Representatives

Read Also: Dear Nigerian youths,we are not lazy. Buhari is a shame
 

Mr Patrick spent four years in Abuja speaking English and thrilling the entire country especially social media users who enjoyed his presence in public discourse. I remember watching a video on YouTube where he was invited to Unilag and the hall was packed full with the future leaders of the country, the early birds sat in front armed with their jotters and biros, others stood and some others looked from outside into the hall wishing they were in, probably the same way Moses watched the promise land.

I listened for the entire twenty something minutes and I had a sober reflection, an attempt to unearth all I had heard earlier and all I could remember were his big words and the grace in which he carried himself like he was a gem. That man did little or nothing for the people he was representing but he had the guts to ask them to vote him for one-more tenure but they were wise enough to know and understand that letting this man go back to Abuja will mean another four years of auditory pain and incomprehension.

A Lai is a lie!

PDP came to an end after Jonathan was ousted by desperate Nigerians who out of desperation asked for Barnabas instead of Jesus. People came home from the pooling unit feeling pumped, feeling fulfilled about their choice of a messiah who bore on his face redemption and mercy.

Buhari came into power and it took him months to appoint ministers because the audition was intense, it was a tough call for him, and he didn’t know which actor to leave out or which comedian to elect in place of the other one. At the end of the day, he presented to us actors, comedians, liars, jokers and musicians.

Read Also: Now that we are one month closer to our graves

Alhaji Lai Mohammed play

Alhaji Lai Mohammed

The days and months that came after he had selected his ministers saw Nigerians stand akimbo in unison. Mr lai Mohamed churned out lies that honestly weren’t smart enough to be at par with actual lies. He just opened his mouth any all that came out included baby logic, incoherence and verbal foolishness.

Distinguished!

Senator Dino took the stage from him by appearing in a music video with one Nigerian musician. Our senator looked everything like a hip hop star safe for the betrayer that was his stomach. In the video, he flaunted his cars, his jewelries while he danced to the whole chorus that had his name ‘Dino’ littered in it.

Senator-Dino-Melaye play

Senator-Dino-Melaye

Weeks later, he dropped a diss single; he came on social media, promoted the song with a video where he looked like he had missed the freedom of childhood, the freedom to make faces and gestures insinuating spite and cuss. When we thought we were done with Dino, he left APC, kidnapped himself, slept inside the bush, ransomed himself and came on twitter to ask Nigerians to thank God for him.

Neck braces and other costumes

The establishment Nigeria could pass as a school where common sense can be unlearned, where people trample on logic, where people shut the door of wisdom and open the window of foolishness. At Ekiti, we learnt that if you are tear gassed, you won’t have a frequent crave to sneeze and you won’t have a watery eye. The teargas moves from your nostrils, enters your windpipe and stops at your neck region to snap your neck bone. That was what we learnt.

Fayose was teargased in the government house and before we knew it, he surfaced online with neck braces and other costumes. I will not be surprised if he has had those things in his office waiting for the day it will be used and then came the day when he had to show Nigerians the actor side of him.

Read Also: Acrimony;A pity party i refused to turn up for

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, brakes down, while accusing a policeman of beating and shooting at him. play

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, brakes down, while accusing a policeman of beating and shooting at him.

It is not a wrong thing to be foolish or insensitive or to be a comedian, actor or a musician. What is wrong is getting the votes of people to serve them properly but turning around to serve your idiosyncrasies. That is what is wrong. Taking the trust of a whole country, state or even local government and flush it into the lagoon with your nonchalance.  If you want to be a politician, leader and servant, do so with the same zeal and effort you put in when singing, acting or dancing.

Dancing Senators

Speaking about dancing, a name came to mind. Senator Adeleke who dances vigorously at lavish parties or government functions while the people who voted him in can hardly manage an extended grin. He is vying for the governorship position right now—perhaps, to take his dancing from the Senate house to the Government house. No matter how we want to look at this, it is progress on his side and regress on the side of the people of Osun, which in all sincerity is what Nigerian politics is about.

The dancing Senator play

The dancing Senator

Leaders or Comedians?

What I find terrifying is our habit of buying tickets for the entertainment shows of our leaders. We buy these tickets by voting them in, by letting ourselves to be swayed by their theatrics and sugarcoated words. Until we draw the line that separates actual leadership and entertainment leadership, we will continue to have these actors and comedians steer the ship of our reality to doom.

A month ago while in a comedy show, my friend nudged me and asked why we have many comedians in the country. I paused and thought about an answer that will body my wit, humor and displeasure. I answered: “My country is an entertainment industry. If the leaders can do comedy to spite the followers, why can’t the follower do same for financial gains?”

Written by Mark Anthony Osuchukwu.

Mark Anthony Osuchukwu is a writer and social commentator. He is on twitter as @markosuchukwu

