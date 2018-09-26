I really like to believe that a life without love would be enticing, but the reality can be somewhat lonely and downright miserable.

news

Love is the greatest of all emotions felt in this world, it is arguably the most talked about phenomenon.

Musicians sing about it, Poets write about it, Artists conjure images inspired by it, religious doctrines are filled with instances where it was all that mattered. Yet, we are saddled with some situations where it has been abused and we ask ourselves why things go south between couples once considered as role models in love.

Here is a story.

The First

Mofe just clocked sixteen and she is excited to finally get the permission needed from her Mom to attend Prom, she had planned her outfit for the special evening, a velvety little black dress, with bell cuffs, and slits on both sides. Her older sister lent her a statement neckpiece, matching shoes and clutch to complement her ensemble.

“I look smashing ugh? She asked Tito as she stared at her reflection, adjusting her bra cup to further enhance her natural endowment.

Tito walked up to her and tucked a stray strand back into the sleek up do braids she had on. Mofe had insisted on this particular hairdo but Tito preferred a chignon to the somewhat messy look staring back at her, it was a dinner but her rebellious little sister wouldn’t budge.

“If you can manage to keep yourself together all through the night, without having your hair fall out? I think you should be fine” Tito replied.

She snorted and picked up her cellphone from the dressing table, walked towards the door and paused.

“If you don’t hear from me by 4am, call the police”.

“You will be fine baby, Boye is a nice guy”.

The doorbell rang and Tito answered it, it was her sister′s date for the night.

“You guys should run along, I will stay up until Mom gets back.”

With that, the two young people left amidst oohs and ahhs in excitement of how the night would unfold.

Reminiscing

About ten years ago, Tito was just like her sister; Happy, carefree, fearless and so trusting. She had worn a grey pant suit to Prom, it was a little overboard but she liked thinking outside the box. She was the cynosure of all eyes, her friends were green with envy and it climaxed when she was crowned Homecoming Queen alongside Soji her crush. Cliché right?

Afterwards, she gained admission into one of the private universities and life was good until she ran into him on her way home from lectures one fateful afternoon.

“Look who we have here, my runaway queen”. Soji was genuinely surprised to see her or so she thought, she was just smiling sheepishly. He always had that effect on her, she walked up to him and they hugged.

“Where have you been? I tried getting your contact after school but no one seemed to know where you went to”.

“Oh me? I have been away, took a gap year to volunteer at a charity organization set up by my Mom in the Middle East. I am back now though, trying to sort out school and stuff”.

Tito couldn’t hide her excitement; the thought of having Soji attend her school was exhilarating.

“You sure made a great choice, back in high school you didn’t strike me as one who would give up a whole year of school to charity”.

“Well you never can tell about me, I surprise myself sometimes”. He replied.

He walked her back to her hostel that day, and it was the beginning of the best days of their lives, or so she thought…

Soji

Life with him was a roller coaster; we had glory days, and extremely low days. He was a great guy, we had so much in common and we felt complete together. School went by in a haze and NYSC came, at this point I thought he was the one I would share my life with. I loved him and he loved me too, we had our differences but we were so deliberate in making things work out between us until tragedy struck.

I was posted to Abuja for NYSC Orientation camp and Soji remained in Lagos, this was the first time we were separated for three whole weeks without seeing each other. I was reluctant to go all the way, but Soji assured me all would be fine. I relocated to Lagos after camp and we served together, although posted to different zones.

Three months after service year, Soji was diagnosed of a terminal illness. It was Leukemia, his parents and I was devastated. It was a heart wrenching moment for him, he was flown out for treatment and I waited patiently, praying and hoping for a miracle. Soji lost the battle to the disease; his remains were brought back to be cremated and his ashes were kept in a jar entrusted to me for safe keeping.

Today

After several months of grieving for him, I got a call from Mrs Soleye (Soji′s Mom) to come over to their house. I rushed there, a part of me was hoping for a miracle but I got the most shocking news. Apparently Soji had an affair in camp with a lady who had a baby for him. I couldn’t believe Soji could hide such from me, everyone in his family knew about this but I was kept in the dark. I felt my knees give way, I blacked out.

I woke up in a hospital two days later and the pain was still there, I had difficulty breathing and my Mom was frustrated. I was finally coming out of depression from losing the love of my life and this happened, she couldn’t stand me go through so much pain.

I was speechless for several days, refusing to see anyone and making sure all our mutual friends stayed far from me. I couldn’t bear the fact that I loved Soji but he hurt me so much, even in death, I wanted to hate him, I thought he loved me too but it was all a lie. I considered taking my life but I couldn’t hurt my family that way… This was four years ago.

The doorbell rang and Tito opened the door for her Mom.

“Hey love, how was your day?” Her Mom asked.

“Well… Better than yesterday plus Mofe was really the highlight of my day. She was so beautiful I almost didn’t let the poor girl go” Tito replied.

They laughed .

“That girl is definitely growing into a young woman, soon she will be asking to move out. That reminds me Mom, she asked me to call the Police if she isn’t back by 4am”.

They laughed again.

“Mofe needs to get over this paranoia, not every man is a serial killer. She needs to open her mind to the endless possibilities of love”.

“Mom you make love seem like the ultimate, look at me, look at you, has love ever been enough not to cause pain or anguish? Mofe has learnt a whole lot from our stories to keep her head out of the clouds. I am sure she will come back safe and sound”.

“I am sure she has. Good night dearest, please get some sleep”.

“Not tonight, the memories are too real, I will wait up till she comes home… Goodnight Mom”.

Written by Bello Adekunbi "Kunbella".