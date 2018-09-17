Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Bloggers >

Knowledge economy, technology and globalisation

Pulse Blogger Knowledge economy, technology and globalisation

Knowledge economy is an economy highly dependent on information availability.

  • Published:
Augmented and Virtual Reality Are Revolutionizing Education and Student Learning play

Augmented and Virtual Reality Are Revolutionizing Education and Student Learning

(EdTechReview)

The degree of accessibility, as well as quantity and quality of information, underpins the impact of such economy.

Investopedia.com defines knowledge economy as a system of consumption and production, which is based on intellectual capital. The effect of this type of economy is obviously more felt in the developed world, while the few organizations in the developing countries that have partaken of this “paradigm shift” are either unable to maximize their potentials or migrate to the developed countries to become part of their development.

THE EVOLUTION OF “THE ECONOMY”

The Agrarian Economy- in the 18 Century, the developed world’s economy was largely underpinned by Agriculture. This brings to mind the era of plantations and “plantation boys”. Slave trade was highly visible at this time, because of the need to increase the availability of agricultural products and therefore the economy.

Digital technologies take education to an entirely new level. play

Digital technologies take education to an entirely new level.

(Samsung Newsroom)

Read Also: Natural ways to 'pimp your pimple'

The Industrial economy: the agrarian economy evolved to the industrial economy. During the industrial age, emphasis was laid on manufacturing and the building of industries.

The Service Economy- the industrial economy eventually gave way to the mass-production economy.

The service economy enabled what Peter Drucker’s (1966) book, ‘ the Effective Executive” called the knowledge economy.

THE KNOWLEDGE ECONOMY AND TECHNOLOGY

Doubtless, the quest for knowledge and its use in development has enhanced the use of technology.

Information, which is in my opinion, the viable ingredient in knowledge acquisition, is made available with ease, these days, due to technology. The amount of data we have available in this age could at best only be imagined two decades ago. An example of the effect of technology on economy, these days will have to be the use of social media to advertise and make products as well as services available.

Recently, I was made aware of a virtual lab application, which I think the Nigerian government may wish to embrace, because as long as there is Wi-Fi and power, our students can access virtual labs without having to purchase any laboratory items. Can you imagine what this will do to education in the next decade? Can you imagine performing virtual dissection on a virtual rabbit? Can you imagine closing a million Pound deal, using a videoconference?

Virtual Reality in Medicine: New Opportunities for Diagnostics and Surgical Planning play

Virtual Reality in Medicine: New Opportunities for Diagnostics and Surgical Planning

(YouTube)

Read Also: Signs that your teenager might be a 'drug addict'

THE KNOWLEDGE ECONOMY AND GLOBALISATION

One day, two years back, I sat in a room of about 500 graduating students. We were from almost every country in the world (that was pretty obvious from the different names of the students that I had to listen to, as they called them up to receive their certificates). I was excited because that day was the first time I will meet most of my classmates as well as tutors, after two years “ in class”.

We had access to virtual classes, did projects together (I remember a classmate in my group from Venezuela and another from India. I have never been to these countries and I doubt that they have been to mine!). Truth be told, I didn’t feel like a stranger among my classmates, it actually felt like I had known them for a long time, we had become a team, a school, a class, if you will.

So, this is where we are. Where Knowledge acquisition is enhanced by globalization, using technology as the vehicle, there will be development; rapid development. Developed Countries are enjoying the dividends of the knowledge economy while developing countries, like Nigeria will need to lay more emphasis on technology, in other to catch up or at least follow closely.

Auntybspeaks.org gud to talk

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Bo Adesoye

Bo Adesoye is a Pulse Blogger Bo Adesoye is a Pharmacist turned Children’s Counselor and Educationist. She writes blogs on “issues of concern “ and runs the Auntyb Facebook page and a website auntybspeaks.com Pulse bloggers keep you thoroughly entertained. The views expressed here are solely those of the author in his private capacity and do not in any way represent the views of Pulse as an organization.

Top 3

1 Phonetics & Semantics Your tush is not my tushbullet
2 Pulse Blogger 10 Home remedies to lighten your skin naturally that you...bullet
3 Medical Concerns Can genital warts spread to other parts of the body?bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Blogger 13 Mission : Impossible franchise facts
Pulse Blogger [Short Story] Ladies’ night out
Pulse Blogger Whither beauty shows and queens?
Pulse Blogger A fool at fifty
Pulse Blogger Daddy Freeze – Africa’s Atheism and Agnosticism
Pulse Blogger Chinwe’s kitchen homemade pizza
Pulse Blogger The Vacation
Pulse Blogger Rid streets of trash: How ready is Lagos?
Pulse Blogger [Sport] Has Real Madrid replaced Ronaldo?
Pulse Blogger The manly female

Bloggers

Reincarnation; Spooky or not?
Pulse Blogger Reincarnation; Spooky or not?
My boss is having a Pizza cooking party.
Pulse Blogger Pepperoni, chicken, and cheese
Black Girls Rock by TomBoy
Pulse Blogger The manly female
Cristiano Ronaldo
Pulse Blogger [Sport] Has Real Madrid replaced Ronaldo?