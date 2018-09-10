We are as clouds that veil the midnight moon; How restlessly they speed, and gleam, and quiver; Streaking the darkness radiantly – yet soon Night closes round, and they are lost forever. Mutability                   Percy Bysshe Shelley

news

The English be verb “be” has eight faces which are the most commonly encountered in the construction of sentences in modern English.

The necessity of be verbs

I can bet it that before you come up with five sentences in English you, would have seen four to five of the faces surfacing several times in your constructions. If you think this is a slipshod avowal stop reading this right now and mint five sentences without the words such as “be,” “am,” “are,” “is,” “was,” “were,” “being,” and “been.” If you successfully created something without these words, you probably have a fantastic knowledge of the workings of English grammar or you are not making sentences but phrases.

be verbs as inroads

See, these verbs are your inroads to the crucible of being and becoming in the English language. No wonder the Old English – beom,beon, bion, are the words for “exist,” “be,” “come to be,” “happen,” and “become.” “Beom,” “beon,” and “bion” have their root in the Proto-Germanic word “biju,” meaning “I will be.” or “I am.”

We are be verbs

And like these words, we as human beings always “be” and “come.” When you are done with your mathematical marriage of those two different verbs, you’d see the word “become” hovering over your dreams of self. We always become. Something always becomes of us. To become is an eternal process as humanity is often in a flux. Not even death would halt our becoming.

You meet a sweet angel in the morning, and before the sun reaches the nadir, your angel has become the sourest of villains. And you wonder how time and space connives with circumstances in the alteration of our being. Humanity is a wild combo of state and dynamic verbs. You know how stative verbs only reflect particular states of being while dynamic verbs concern themselves with action.

Marriam Webster thus defines the verb “become” as “to undergo change or development.” “Change,” mind you, does not necessarily mean progressiveness for it could be bad or good. Neither does “development” absolutely imply positive improvement, pace the rigid dictionary definition. “Becoming” and “unbecoming” are both shades of change and improvement.

Become

“Become” is always a word in the pipeline but looks as though it is an end in itself. “Become” only has the capacity to hold firm unto a form for the briefest of moments, for before the next bat of an eyelid, what becomes A has progressed into something else which may or may not have any logical connection to the idea of A. The progressive form, “becoming” seems the most “becoming” (adj., meaning appropriate or suitable) word in the description of the universal state of mutability.

What are you becoming?

Some become or are becoming angels while others become or are becoming monsters. A mighty number of people naturally become and are becoming a delicate fusion of man and beast; desire and logic; head and the heart. As we travel through the channels of “becoming,” I wish us all a salubrious product in the planes of existences.

Written by Omidire Idowu