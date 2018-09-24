news

The popular saying, “the youth is the hope of our future” should make more sense to more people now, after witnessing how the voice of 25 year old Davido mattered in the gubernatorial election held in the state of Osun on Saturday, September 22nd, 2018.

The singer actively got involved in the election, covering grounds for his uncle, the PDP candidate, Senator Isiaka Adeleke in a bid to secure the win, and they nearly did; despite the scary advantage available to the APC candidate.

Osun State Election Situation

48 contestants registered to compete for the seat of Governor of the state, but it was actually a three-horse race with two possible winners - Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola of APC and Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke of PDP.

Senator Adeleke capitalised on the frustration of the populace with the ruling party, the sympathy of the people over the loss of his beloved brother who died in the middle of the election struggle, his popularity as a social figure and his family’s religious diversity; but the incumbency factor, the Federal might and the political profile of the APC candidate still placed him a foot ahead of Senator Adeleke in the running; until the September 23rd result.

Davido Involvement in his Uncle’s Campaign

The influence of Davido on the election was widely rumoured, but it was first brought to view at the rallies held in parts of the states such as Iwo, Ilesa and Osogbo where his presence attracted a mass of people, giving the rally a view of a sold-out concert. The singer showed up for the rallies in company of his cousins (some of who are also entertainers) and members of his record label, treating the audience to sessions of thrilling musical performances, while also charging them to cast their votes for his uncle. Premium Times described him as the “star attraction on his uncle’s campaign trail.”

Even the opposition party acknowledged the influence of the pop star, although they never thought it would translate into a mass volume of actual votes in the election. It was reported that PDP critics and APC supporters dismissed the turn-out at the rally as a show for the artists and not the party, saying “people turned out for the artiste and not the party.”

Davido’s use of social media

Davido continued the rally on social media – a platform where he is force on the continent and regions outside of it. The singer is one of the Africans with most following on social media, with over 7.5 million followers on Instagram (a figure higher than that of CNN and BBC) and about 4 Million followers on Twitter.

For his uncle’s gubernatorial ambition, Davido proactively used his position of social media power, taking on the role of a publicist, to feed his mass of followers with information relating to political developments, campaign activities and election updates.

For instance, the widely-circulated story of EFCC freezing 7 bank accounts belonging to members of the Adeleke family was fuelled by the singer (and revered media personality; and his baby mama’s uncle, Dele Momodu); although the story was later debunked by EFCC and withdrawn by Dele Momodu.

More so, the singer suggested that he was shot-at during his visit to the state of Osun for the rally. On Instragram he wrote, “when you shoot next time! make sure you get your aim! OSUN WILL BE GREAT AGAIN!! OBO SAY SOOOOOOO!!! !!” Although the rumour is yet to be confirmed but these posts worked as propaganda for the ambition of Senator Adeleke.

Of all of these social media roll-outs, perhaps the most effective is Davido’s election-day commentary on social media, particularly on Twitter where he mounted pressure on INEC and President Muhammadu Buhari to be transparent with the election process. Many believe that Davido’s action contributed significantly to the global interest in the election, making it difficult for any interest group with dubious intent to influence the election.

Sitting-Senator and a member of PDP, Ben Murray Bruce appreciated the effort of the singer and acknowledged his influence on the election. The Senator wrote in a Twitter post,

“Dear @iam_Davido,

Anyone that has a son or a nephew like you does not even need federal power. God has blessed that person with a power mightier than that wielded by the clueless @OfficialAPCNg. The @OfficialPDPNig has a lot to be grateful to God over you and your steadfastness!”

Hope For Youths

Although the election in the state of Osun was declared inconclusive by the electoral body, the turn of events has raised hope for youths that the Nigerian polity could be influenced and the fate of the country can be turned around through the energy and intelligence of youths.

With a number of more than half the entire population and tools such as the media and the creative advantage, the youthful population in Nigeria holds the catalytic power to effect the desired change; although it would require that we make personal changes such as our values and our level of interest in nationalistic activities.

Some of which are: getting our PVCs, learning about the political aspirants and voting; not for the sake of political affiliation, not for religious interest, not for ethnic inclination but for the best man for the job.

Written by Oluwatobi Ibironke.

Oluwatobi Ibironke is a writer with keen interest in music and politics. He tweets via @ibironketweets