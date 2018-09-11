news

If there’s someone preaching the gospel – genuinely – on a public bus, and others are uncomfortable with it.

The problem is not necessarily with that person, it is – mostly – because, if it is not preaching, it could have been anyone selling stuff, or asking for help, or anything else.

If there is traffic on a highway – seemingly – because of a church service, it is not necessarily because of the Church but because of there is massive traffic in several other places and there is no strategy for traffic solutions, so the church traffic situation is not an isolated case.

State governments lack traffic strategy so much that when there is road construction somewhere, there is always poor traffic control, or alternative routes preparation, or actual strategy to ease the burden. Rather, it is carefreeness, no matter how long the traffic is, the pattern, or if night, day, sun or rain.

If there are genuine pastors who constantly talk about true faith and true hope, it is because there is necessity for it, as there’s lots of despair around, coming at people.

As a fact, prosperity messages can, in part, be messages of hope – for GOD’s favors. Not blind optimism, but as a possibility if doing legit business, with determination, resourcefulness and diligence.

It is easy to be agitated by the Church or anything from the Church, but if fair and balanced, always confirm if there is nothing like that aside the Church happening in the environment.

There are often situations where there are religious prayers on a public roads, they park vehicles, block others, and do their prayers. It is rare to find total blocking of roads by genuine Church services. There are also shops or certain small businesses with mega speakers outside disturbing the peace of the environment. There are other religions like that too.

Not saying any of these is right or justifies the action – if it is the Church. Yes, true Churches should stand out and be different. But there are so many situations that for whatever reason, genuine Churches affect traffic or have loudspeakers etc. it is more about what the environment permits for all.

Some have also argued against Churches Parishes and how they open in certain places. But they forget that it is generally not just the Church that can open anywhere. Other religions can have places of worship anywhere – including African religions.

As a fact, with the success of hotels and brothels in Nigeria, there are some neighborhoods with brothels and half naked prostitutes based there, who are bad examples for young girls coming up and may inspire them or may ease the thinking that it is abnormal, or can be seen as alternative for survival.

So there are so several examples of everything, that it is not just the Church doing alone – in the environment. If there are billboard ads for Churches, there are also billboard ads for alcohol.

If there are ads for Church crusades, there are also ads for entertainment shows. If there are those whose delight is the Word of GOD, there are those whose delight is other stuff.

True Churches are for faith, hope and worship. It is a social activity, voluntary and does not affect national development.

Daddy Freeze’s rubbish

Becoming an individual like daddy freeze is what many go to Church to pray against: an individual whose value is rubbish and whose life is next to nonsense.

An individual with no destination in life, stuck on hating the Church. He begs for money, by asking for donations and sharing how much he claims to spend on data. He seeks assistance online – to aid the pain of his own blindness.

Daddy freeze recently wrote on his social media that they gave us external religion and took away ours. He went on to say they gave us Halloween, etc. With all these nonsense he writes, he sounds anything but sane.

There are spiritual homes everywhere for African religions; no one is stopped from practicing. There is a choice of where to belong, and what to pick. A choice is a choice and what does it hurt that people come to Jesus?

Everything Daddy Freeze says is not important to national development, to character development or to wisdom. He has been mocking pastors but nothing has changed – for Nigeria. He has been seeking validations, but continues to stoke lunacy.

Daddy Freeze’s Celebrity Supporters

Even the celebrities who support him forget that entertainment is a social activity and money spent on it is social spending, it is personal, a choice and sometimes consciously. If people do not choose entertainment, and choose what works for them, what is the problem?

With all the meaningless songs, lyrics and gutter slangs, Nigerian artists have contributed more to a culture of internet fraud, lust, addiction, ignorance, folly, foul language, materialism, showoff, desperation, delusion, infidelity, disrespect, arrogance and pride.

Churches have done more to character development, optimism, and to build visionaries. Churches are pragmatic, but Christians look unto Jesus, the Author and the Finisher of the Christian Faith.

Nigerian music industry lacks enough creativity. Get a beat that is danceable, and say nonsense over it and you have a song. There is repetition, and imitation, even the colorful videos are huge on aesthetics and very poor on thoughtfulness.

Yet, entertainers will hate the Church. Many of them lack the talent to make proper music, and don’t understand that the Church does not owe Nigeria development.

Government is more responsible for the lack of good environment, etc. not Churches. If people spend towards your music, in shows, or buying albums or whatever, and you are richer than many of your fans, shut up!

The Church does not belong to any Pastor, but people come to Jesus, and find leaders in the spaces Christians gather. Not everyone in Church is poor, and genuine salvation is far better than any entertainment, or habit, or hobby, or addictions – which are sinkholes that spiral down. Salvation is a heart of Hope and Faith looks up.

John 3:14, “And just as Moses lifted up the serpent in the desert [on a pole], so must [so it is necessary that] the Son of Man be lifted up [on the cross].”

John 12:32, “And I, if and when I am lifted up from the earth [on the cross], will draw and attract all men [Gentiles as well as Jews] to Myself.”

Written By Nneka Okumazie

Twitter/IG: Okumazie