There is this saying that there is love in sharing, but there is greater love in sharing a pan of home-made freshly baked pizza from Chinwe’s Kitchen with your family and friends.

Once in a while, one gets tired of eating the same thing at home or eating out.

The Craving for New Things

Usually, the best meals are meals prepared at home. As a result, one is drawn to thinking of preparing the extraordinary in their kitchen. This gets the kids too excited that they always look forward to such treats or nights. At times, one would feel like calling on friends and neighbours to join the family. On the other hand, a lot of preparation is involved in creating such atmosphere and getting that simple but unique meal to the dining table.

The Experience

Nothing can be compared to food prepared at home; one would want to put in their very best, because he or she is doing something for their loved ones, straight from the heart. One is not just trying to please their client –in this case, family and friends—but also, to bring about the best in them which would be always remembered.

Mind you, food cooked is accompanied by energy, the love of culture and the tradition of a people. Africa reigns supreme in food: whether the food is African or non-African delicacy. After all, there is love in sharing. Cooking is an exciting adventure; much more, cooking something new or different is heavenly.

One is expected to do one thing while trying to do something different: brainstorm. What can one actually prepare to get her guests into cloud nine, and wanting more? There is this favourite bite among kids and adults which could go around with a slice: pizza! Just as there are so many lines that cut across a single pan of pizza, so also, there are so many preparations that go into preparing pizza at home. The lines on a pizza represent friendship, love, family, understanding, union, and many more. It is obvious that one is not expected to eat their pizza alone but share the exciting experience with people around them.

The first thing to have in mind is the number of people who would eat the pizza. Some people enjoy having guests over for a party while they have their pizza in the oven. It helps one determine the number and size of pizza to prepare. When it comes to pizza, there is nothing like half-chop, everyone wants to bell-full. The next thing is to decide who would eat the pizza: kids prefer pepperoni pizza while adults prefer chicken or vegetable pizza. This can only help one select the toppings for the pizza. Also, it would be wise to get an ice cream or drinks to wash down the succulent delicacy afterwards.

When the first stage has been completed, the next thing is to go out and shop for the ingredients. The essential ingredients are flour, sugar, yeast, olive oil, tomato paste, salt and toppings (chicken, beef, pepperoni, vegetable, cheese, and so much more). When all must have been bought, set everything aside and prepare them, one after the other.

The Process

The first step to take is to activate the yeast in water using sugar. Then add salt and oil. Gradually add in the flour as you stir the mixture simultaneously with spatula in a bowl. When the dough thickens, knead on the table with flour. Afterwards, leave it in the refrigerator for one hour.

Bring it out and place on a floured surface. Cut the dough into different balls, and flatten them until they are few meters thick. Take the dough and place in a pizza pan; make sure it gets to the edge of the pan. Do the same with other dough on different pans. Start adding your toppings, starting with tomato paste until you are satisfied. Put your dough in the oven and bake for fifteen to twenty minutes, and your hot pizza is ready for everyone.

A Slice of Heaven

Pizza is one delicacy which must not be eaten alone. A bowl of ice cream, a bottle of beer or even soft drink makes it pass gently down the throat. On the other hand, it is not advisable to eat your pizza alone; it could serve over a meeting or party. The different layer of toppings goes into the mouth to create a onetime heavenly experience of tomato mixed in spiced chicken, pepperoni and cheese. Thinking of something to share with friends? Share a double experience of pizza over a football match, late night movie, and while out with the girls, family and friends or with a date.

Written by Oluoma Udemezue