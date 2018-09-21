“The quality gap between Eden Hazard and almost every player on the planet is fairly wide right now, and it seems to be growing.”

news

Those words were written by Giles Smith, one of Chelsea’s legend who also doubles as a weekly columnist on the club’s website.

The most captivating part of this statement was that it was typed before Hazard’s pristine performance against Cardiff which was capped with an hat-trick. In the closing words of Sarri’s post-match conference, He uttered a daring statement no coach has ever dared, it goes thus;

“I believe Hazard can score thirty goals or more”.

For a player who has never scored twenty goals in a season since He joined Chelsea, how achievable is this?

Eden Hazard is a delightful player to watch, his movements, his turns, footworks, classic finishes and many other amazing attributes makes him worth viewing over and again. As a matter of fact, football pundits often compare with players like Neymar, Bale and even Ronaldo and Messi sometimes, however his Achille’s heels has always been the number of goals he scores per season . This might change under Sarri and these are the following reasons.

Sarriball:

Sarri’s appointment raised a lot of questions from analysts and journalist. For a man who hasn’t won a significant trophy (aside his unique style of play)in the last few years ,was he the right sailor to saddle the ship of a trophy-coveting club like Chelsea? Would he be able to translate his attacking style of football to a crop of players who has spent the last four years under extremely pragmatic coaches a la Antonio-Mourinho?

Well, five matches, fifteen points, fourteen goals and I think the results have spoken for itself. With Sarriball , Chelsea is now offensive rather, than defensive thus liberating the attacking players to enjoy the freedom of weaving wonders with their feet and Hazard alongside Pedro, Willian (and even Alonso) has benefitted from this penetrating style immensely.

No “Super-striker”.

Since Drogba left Chelsea (after his first spell) Aside Diego Costa, Chelsea hasn’t being lucky enough to have an “all round Demba BA” number 9 in their team, From (Do you remember him?) to Fernando Torres and now Alvaro Morata, nobody has worn that sriker’s shoes perfectly.

While this looks like a disadvantage to a club like Chelsea, it might be a a gift in disguise of Hazard. As Morata and Giroud draw defenders to themselves, they open up spaces for Hazard to wreck havoc and if Cardiff is a good sampling then, this is a master game-plan to bring the hazard out of Hazard.

The midfield factor.

Hazard had the highest premiership goals (16) the season Cesc Fabregas was at his peak. His incisive passes opened up spaces for Hazard (and Costa) and goals poured in from all angles.

Aside that spectacular season, Hazard has been the player that often drops back to pick up ball from the midfield and creatively approach the opponent’s box, especially when he believes the balls are not flowing forward as they should, however with Jorginho’s pivotal role as a midfield pivot Kovacic’s beaming brilliance ( Not forgetting Kante and Fabregas on reserve) ,relieves Hazard of that burden and in Sarri’s words, would allow him spend more time in the opponent box, asserting his concentration on scoring goals.

The Liverpool legend,Jamie Carragher believes that Eden Hazard is the best player in the premier league right now, and a 30 goal season might just what Hazard needs to take his football career to the heights of Eden.

Written by Emmanuel Faith.

Emmanuel Faith is a writer and poet based in Lagos. He relaxes with football matches and analysis when he isn’t reading a new book.