The workstation was full to the brim when the award-winning writer, Chimamanda Adichie visited Lagos on Saturday.

news

The event tagged Conversation was organized by Narrative Landscape press to bring the world acclaimed author closer to her fans.

Style and Glamour

Adichie showed up in beaming smiles, wowing her audience with her stunning style of fashion. Chimamanda ambled to the stage with grace and glowed with glitz and glamour on the stage making the audience scream in frenzy.

The event kicked off with the anchor reading a portion of her pristine profile before opening the floor for the audience to ask questions. Questions flowed from the four corners of the hall and the anchor did her best to carry every part of the audience along. The questions cut across spheres and diverse fields of interests, idiocies and general opinions about quotidian issues ubiquitous in our society.

Adichie in her response to some questions asserted that the course of feminism is a joint fight and both genders should join hands to steer the course of a more balanced society she addressed the dearth of inclusiveness at the managerial positions and core political positions in the nation. While responding to a question on bride-price, she said bride-price is not a commercial transaction, and the bride isn’t being sold off, it is just a tradition that has been misused, abused and should probably be abolished as the misconception about its significance is a warped one as far as the present society is concerned.

Read Also: Can Hazard score 30 goals?

While talking about Half of yellow sun, she explained to the audience that the reason behind Kainene’s disappearance was the fact that sometimes, people who lose their loved ones to war, chaos and famine are sometimes caught up in the false expectation and faint hope that the person MIGHT come back someday. She also confessed that she hasn’t written another novel because she has been spending time visiting too much Nigerian fashion designers’ blogs and Instagram pages. She jokingly requested for a fashion inclined personal assistant so that she would have more time to write.

She also made lucid clarification about a lot of media related misconception that had gone viral recently most especially the Hillary Clinton’s twitter profile palaver and the “Door opening saga”. She lamented about the myopic approach of addressing issues Nigerian’s display sometimes and advised that arguments should be logically analysed, and context should be well factored in before drawing conclusive lines. She re-emphasised her unhidden respect for Hillary Clinton and even quipped that they hugged at the back of the stage after the show.

Movie Hint

For those who enjoyed the movie adaptation of Half of a yellow sun, Adichie dropped a hint of another movie adapted from Americanah that would be in the cinemas soon. She didn’t give much details aside the juicy gist that the lead character of the movie is the fast-rising star Lupita Nyong’o whom she called a fellow feminist and openly confessed her admiration for.

Drawing the curtain of the conversation, she expressed her unreserved admiration for Nigerian fashion designers, and talked about her “Wear Nigeria” movement, stating that Nigerians should believe in themselves, their products and flaunt their abilities not just locally, but globally. The event closed it stage with a youth corper who brought the author a polished portrait before the author started the book signing session after an astounding applause for the audience. It was a remarkable evening to remember has every participant was left with lovely memories that would last for a lifetime.

Written by Emmanuel Faith.

Emmanuel Faith is a poet and writer based in Lagos. He can be found on twitter and Instagram with the handle @theemmanuelfaith.